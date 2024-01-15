en English
Arts & Entertainment

75th Emmy Awards: A Night of Celebrations Amid Hollywood Strikes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:56 am EST
The Emmy Awards, originally slated for a September showcase, will finally light up television screens on Monday, following a significant postponement due to Hollywood strikes. The glitzy event promises a star-studded roster with top nominees including HBO’s ‘Succession’, ‘The Last of Us’, and ‘The White Lotus’. The rescheduling, instigated by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, has resulted in series being recognized that aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, making some of the content feel slightly outmoded to audiences.

Celebrating the Best of Television

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, delayed by a staggering five months, will commemorate television’s shining stars. After a triumphant run at the Golden Globes, ‘Succession’ is expected to sweep the night’s top honors. The event will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, who is set to navigate viewers through a night of anticipated wins, inevitable awkward moments, and surprising blunders that often mark such ceremonies.

Remembering Matthew Perry

The awards night may also feature a poignant tribute to Matthew Perry. The beloved actor, known for his role as ‘Chandler Bing’ in the global phenomenon ‘Friends’, tragically passed away in October due to an accidental ketamine overdose. This tribute serves as a stark reminder of the personal struggles that often lurk behind the glittering façade of Hollywood.

Broadcast Details and Expectations

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony, rescheduled to January 15, 2024, will be broadcast live in the US on Fox. For those who prefer streaming, the event will be available on Hulu the following day. However, UK viewers will need to wait for the evening following the event to catch the broadcast on Sky Max and Sky Showcase. As the Emmy Awards hit their 75th year, the ceremony is expected to be laden with montages and celebrations, providing a retrospective glance at its illustrious history.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

