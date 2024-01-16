74th Berlinale to Showcase Restored Version of 'Coming of Age' by Sohrab Shahid-Saless

The 74th Berlin International Film Festival is set to captivate audiences with a digitally restored version of 'Coming of Age,' a seminal film by the late Iranian director Sohrab Shahid-Saless. Originally released in 1976 under the title 'Time of Maturity' or 'Reifezeit' in German, this black-and-white drama is a poignant exploration of a boy's life in the working-class district of Wedding in Berlin, as he stands on the precipice of adulthood.

Reviving a Masterpiece

The restoration of 'Coming of Age' forms part of an ambitious project by the Shahid-Saless Archive, aiming to make the complete body of work by this influential filmmaker available in its original glory. Shahid-Saless, who left an indelible mark on Iranian cinema and significantly influenced the German film industry during his time there from 1974 to 1992, has been celebrated for his unique storytelling approach and empathetic character portrayals. His other notable works include 'A Simple Event' and 'Still Life,' the latter of which clinched awards at the 1974 Berlinale.

Reliving Cinematic History

The Berlinale, a key event on the global film calendar, extends beyond the boundaries of a traditional film festival. From February 15 to 25, it will offer a platform for artistic exploration, a trading forum for the film industry, and a chance for audiences to immerse themselves in diverse cinematic narratives. As part of this year's Classics section, the festival will also present world premieres of nine other restored films. These include works from stalwarts of cinema such as Ernst Lubitsch, Ishirō Honda, Martin Scorsese, John Schlesinger, and Andrei Tarkovsky, offering festival-goers a unique opportunity to experience these masterpieces in their restored grandeur.