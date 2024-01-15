72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: A Unique Blend of Entertainment and Fashion Amid Pandemic

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, a prestigious event in the entertainment industry, held on January 15, 2024, took an innovative turn, embracing a socially distanced format in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Center, the ceremony saw an impressive roster of celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Ty Burrell, LaVerne Cox, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Gabrielle Union, and none other than Oprah Winfrey. The event was unique as nominees and guests participated remotely via Zoom, right from their homes.

A Showcase of Fashion

Despite the absence of the traditional red carpet, the event turned into a fashion spectacle. Celebrities showcased a range of attire, from high-end designer gowns to comfortable casual wear. The event, though not a winning night for Irish nominees, became a runway of sorts for renowned designers. The ceremony featured outfits from fashion heavyweights like Louis Vuitton, John Galliano for Christian Dior, Armani, Christopher John Rogers, AZZI & OSTA, Dolce and Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta, Thom Browne, Valentino, Schiaparelli, Kore Limited, custom Ashi Studio, and Alexandre Vauthier.

Celebrities Shine in Designer Ensembles

Actors Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Laverne Cox, Karry Washington, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Regina King, Sandra Oh, Billy Porter, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, and Julia Garner garnered attention for their sartorial choices and added glamour to the unique event.

Emmys Amid Strikes and Delays

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for 2023, saw a five-month delay due to strikes. The nominations, announced in July 2023, recognized shows like 'Succession', 'The Last of Us', 'The White Lotus', and 'Ted Lasso'. The ceremony was broadcast on Fox, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT with Anthony Anderson as the host. While this year's Emmys were an exception, the 2024 Emmys are still scheduled for their usual September slot.