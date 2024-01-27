69th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser: 'Sam Bahadur', 'Animal' Lead the Winners List

On a night that glittered with the brilliance of Bollywood, the 69th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser event took place in the vibrant state of Gujarat. The ceremony, hosted by dynamic actors Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna, marked the start of the awards season, celebrating the cinematic achievements in various technical categories.

'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' Shine Bright

The biographical war film, 'Sam Bahadur', emerged as a significant winner of the evening, claiming awards in Best Sound Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design categories. Sharing the spotlight was the crime thriller 'Animal', which made a strong showing by winning the award for Best Background Score, and sharing the Best Sound Design accolade with 'Sam Bahadur'.

Other Highlights of the Evening

Other notable winners of the night included the romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' for Best Choreography, the touching drama '12th Fail' for Best Editing, and the military action film 'Jawan' for Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action.

A Precursor to the Main Event

While the night was filled with celebrations and accolades, it served as a precursor to the main Filmfare Awards ceremony. This ceremony, where winners in the popular and critics' categories will be unveiled, is scheduled for January 28 at the GIFT City. The night also saw the presence of prominent Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manish Paul, and Janhvi Kapoor, adding to the glamour of the event.

The 69th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser event was more than just an awards night. It was a celebration of cinematic brilliance, a testament to the talent that thrives in the Indian film industry, and a reminder of the power of storytelling that lies at the heart of cinema.