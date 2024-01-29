69th Filmfare Awards 2024: A Night of Glamour and Excellence in Indian Cinema

Gandhinagar, Gujarat, served as the grand stage for the star-studded 69th Filmfare Awards on Sunday. With a lineup of hosts and performers including renowned figures like Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan, the event was a vibrant celebration of the Indian film industry's achievements.

Major Winners Shine at the Filmfare Stage

The evening saw a comprehensive list of nominations, culminating in deserving winners across various categories. The film '12th Fail' made its mark, snatching the award for Best Film. Its director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was also honored as the Best Director, underlining the film's profound impact.

The Best Actor award was secured by Ranbir Kapoor for his role in 'Animal', while the Best Actress award was presented to Alia Bhatt for her performance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Recognition for Supporting Roles

The evening also witnessed important wins in the supporting roles categories. Rani Mukerji won Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway', while Vikrant Massey nabbed Best Actor in a Supporting Role for '12th Fail'. Best Actress in a Supporting Role was awarded to Shefali Shah for 'Three Of Us', and Vicky Kaushal was recognized as Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in 'Dunki'.

Music and Technical Categories

The music categories shone just as brightly, with Amitabh Bhattacharya winning as Best Lyricist for 'Tere Vaaste- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' and the team behind 'Animal' taking home the award for Best Music Album. Vocal talents Shreya Ghoshal and Bhupinder Babbal were also recognized for their respective songs.

The awards also gave due credit to the talent working behind the scenes. A range of technical categories highlighted the importance of these roles in the creation of the cinematic masterpieces that the Indian film industry continues to produce.