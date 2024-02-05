68th Drama Desk Awards to Continue Gender-Neutral Categories

In an ambitious move that reflects the evolving landscape of theater, the 68th Annual Drama Desk Awards, scheduled for June 10, 2024, are set to continue their precedent of gender-neutral categories. This forward-thinking approach is designed to honor New York City theater productions across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway, all vying for recognition in the same categories.

Equal Stage for All

The gender-neutral performance categories include Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play, Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical. Each category will feature double the number of nominees compared to past gendered categories, with voters casting two votes per category, leading to two winners each, or more in the event of a tie.

Key Dates and Details

To be eligible for the current season's awards, productions must open by April 25, 2024. The nominations, eagerly anticipated by the theater community, will be announced on April 29. Although the location and additional details for the event are yet to be disclosed, it is known that Staci Levine, reprising her role from the previous year, will produce this year's ceremony.

A Unique Voting Process

The Drama Desk Awards stand out for being voted on by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers, rather than by the theater industry itself. The 2023-2024 Drama Desk Nominating Committee consists of Martha Wade Steketee (Chair), Linda Armstrong, Daniel Dinero, Peter Filichia, Kenji Fujishima, Margaret Hall, and Charles Wright, ex-officio. This unique voting process further underscores the Awards' commitment to impartiality and journalistic integrity.