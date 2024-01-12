’68 Announces U.S. Headlining Tour: A Decade of Noise Rock Evolution

Atlanta’s potent noise rock duo, ’68, is set to embark on their first extensive headlining tour across the U.S. in years, a milestone event that brings together the raw energy of rock and the celebratory spirit of a decade-long journey. Kicking off on March 7, 2024, the tour celebrates the band’s 10-year anniversary and the release of their latest album, ‘Yes, And…’.

A Journey Across the States

The tour will span 23 shows in various cities, including Orlando, Sacramento, Portland, and Boston, wrapping up in the duo’s hometown at The Masquerade in Atlanta on April 6. With the departure of original drummer Michael McClellan and the advent of Nikko Yamada, ’68 promises a renewed vigor and captivating performances.

New Sounds, Familiar Faces

Joining ’68 on this monumental tour are The Callous Daoboys and The Homeless Gospel Choir, renowned for their unique musical styles. Tickets for the tour went on sale January 12, offering fans a chance to experience an unforgettable night of music and camaraderie.

Affordable Experiences, Unforgettable Memories

With general admission tickets starting around $20 and VIP packages at approximately $80, the tour provides an affordable experience without skimping on the thrills. VIP packages include perks such as early entry, a meet & greet, and exclusive merchandise, turning a night of music into a truly memorable occasion.

This tour signifies a significant moment for ’68, marking a decade of creating unique, genre-defying music. As fans anticipate live performances of tracks from ‘Yes, And…’, there’s an air of excitement surrounding the energetic sets by the supporting acts and the promise of unforgettable performances.