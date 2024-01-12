en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

’68 Announces U.S. Headlining Tour: A Decade of Noise Rock Evolution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
’68 Announces U.S. Headlining Tour: A Decade of Noise Rock Evolution

Atlanta’s potent noise rock duo, ’68, is set to embark on their first extensive headlining tour across the U.S. in years, a milestone event that brings together the raw energy of rock and the celebratory spirit of a decade-long journey. Kicking off on March 7, 2024, the tour celebrates the band’s 10-year anniversary and the release of their latest album, ‘Yes, And…’.

A Journey Across the States

The tour will span 23 shows in various cities, including Orlando, Sacramento, Portland, and Boston, wrapping up in the duo’s hometown at The Masquerade in Atlanta on April 6. With the departure of original drummer Michael McClellan and the advent of Nikko Yamada, ’68 promises a renewed vigor and captivating performances.

New Sounds, Familiar Faces

Joining ’68 on this monumental tour are The Callous Daoboys and The Homeless Gospel Choir, renowned for their unique musical styles. Tickets for the tour went on sale January 12, offering fans a chance to experience an unforgettable night of music and camaraderie.

Affordable Experiences, Unforgettable Memories

With general admission tickets starting around $20 and VIP packages at approximately $80, the tour provides an affordable experience without skimping on the thrills. VIP packages include perks such as early entry, a meet & greet, and exclusive merchandise, turning a night of music into a truly memorable occasion.

This tour signifies a significant moment for ’68, marking a decade of creating unique, genre-defying music. As fans anticipate live performances of tracks from ‘Yes, And…’, there’s an air of excitement surrounding the energetic sets by the supporting acts and the promise of unforgettable performances.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Britney Spears Teams Up with Snapchat for 25th Album Anniversary Celebration
In an exciting blend of pop culture and augmented reality, Britney Spears is joining forces with Snapchat to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album ‘…Baby One More Time.’ The partnership will offer fans an immersive trip down memory lane, with a series of AR Lens experiences, a Spotlight Challenge, and exclusive behind-the-scenes
Britney Spears Teams Up with Snapchat for 25th Album Anniversary Celebration
UNAY Prepares to Launch College Degree in Cinema Amid High Demand
6 mins ago
UNAY Prepares to Launch College Degree in Cinema Amid High Demand
CBS Readies 'Young Sheldon' Spinoff with Georgie and Mandy
8 mins ago
CBS Readies 'Young Sheldon' Spinoff with Georgie and Mandy
'EastEnders' Characters to Participate in London Marathon: Blurring Fiction and Reality
3 mins ago
'EastEnders' Characters to Participate in London Marathon: Blurring Fiction and Reality
Britney Spears Celebrates 25 Years of '...Baby One More Time' with Snapchat
3 mins ago
Britney Spears Celebrates 25 Years of '...Baby One More Time' with Snapchat
Scorsese Hopes to Draw Day-Lewis out of Retirement for a New Film
5 mins ago
Scorsese Hopes to Draw Day-Lewis out of Retirement for a New Film
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
23 seconds
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
37 seconds
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
4 mins
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
5 mins
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
5 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
6 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
7 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
7 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
8 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
29 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
31 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app