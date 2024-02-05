66th Grammy Awards Shatters Viewership Records, Dominates Social Media

The 66th Grammy Awards have set a new bar in viewership, attracting an average of 16.9 million viewers, a remarkable 34% increase from last year. This surge in ratings marks the most successful telecast since 2020, positioning the Grammys as the leading music awards event for the 18th consecutive year, according to reports from CBS and Paramount+.

Record-Breaking Live Viewership

On Paramount+, the live viewership of the Grammys marked a noteworthy increase, climbing a staggering 173% from the previous year. This peak viewership is expected to exceed 17 million with the addition of Live +3-day projections.

Social Media Engagement Peaks

Social media platforms were ablaze with Grammy-related content, with the event achieving 62.6 billion potential impressions. This achievement propelled the Grammys to become the top social entertainment event of 2024 to date. The Grammys hashtag trended for 12 hours, and the day following the ceremony, Grammy-related social video clips were viewed over 56.4 million times.

Memorable Moments and Outstanding Performances

The telecast's peak occurred during the In Memoriam tribute, where performances by Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste, and Fantasia Barrino captivated 18.3 million viewers. Other memorable moments included Tracy Chapman's rare performance, Celine Dion's unexpected appearance to present Taylor Swift with the Album of the Year award, and Miley Cyrus bagging her first Grammy wins.

The CBS viewership data echoes the Nielsen ratings while being supplemented by internal metrics. Simultaneously, the potential social impressions are estimated using NetBase calculations, further substantiating the Grammys' massive success in 2024.