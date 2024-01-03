en English
Africa

5th Seal and Mapopoma Festival: A Success Story In Zimbabwe

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
The 5th Seal and Mapopoma Festival, a New Year’s celebration held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, marked a resounding success, garnering an attendance of more than 6,000 participants. The event took place at Baobab Primary School from December 29, showcasing a line-up of mainly local artists, notably from Victoria Falls.

A Clear Night, A Vibrant Celebration

Amid initial concerns about potential weather disruptions, the festival was blessed with a clear night on New Year’s Eve, enriching the experience of attendees. The event’s project manager, Sandra Mlambo, acknowledged the presence of visitors from neighboring countries such as Zambia and South Africa, and expressed gratitude to the event sponsors.

Aligning With National Development Goals

The festival was designed to support the Government’s aspiration to establish an upper middle-income economy by 2030, aligning with the National Development Strategy. This motive was emphasized by festival spokesperson, Leslie Phiri. The event was endorsed by various government officials, including the Minister of Tourism, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, and the Victoria Falls mayor.

Community Engagement and Convenience

As part of their commitment to the community, the festival organizers made improvements to the school grounds and erected a perimeter fence. The strategic location of Baobab Primary School, closer to the town compared to previous venues, increased the event’s convenience for participants, adding to its overall success.

Africa Arts & Entertainment Zimbabwe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

