50rpm Readies for a Bustling 2024: An Array of Notable Performances Scheduled

The Coatbridge community music club, 50rpm, is set to kick off a vibrant 2024 with a plethora of performances lining the calendar. After a brief festive hiatus, the club is geared to resume its musical journey, starting off with the much-awaited return of Andy White, an Australia-based, Belfast-born troubadour, to the Georgian Hotel venue on January 19. White’s previous gig was a sell-out, setting high expectations for his forthcoming performance.

2024: A Year of Notable Artists

The 2024 lineup at 50rpm is peppered with a variety of notable artists. Alex Misko, a viral guitarist, is slated to perform on March 1, while legendary songwriter Bob Cheevers will join forces with fingerstyle guitarist John Goldie on May 17 to commemorate Cheevers’ 80th birthday. The stage will also welcome acts like Dropkick, Pete Price, Bobby Motherwell, Rob Wheeler, David Starr and Erik Stucky, The Hackles, King Of Birds, Rain Of Animals, and Little Sparrow, with performances spread across the year.

50rpm: More Than Just a Music Club

50rpm is a not-for-profit initiative, run by its 50 members who contribute an annual fee in return for gig entry and a say in booking decisions. A limited number of tickets are also made available to the public. The club is revered for its premium sound system and strict no talking policy during performances, making it a favourite spot for musicians. For ticket information and further details about the shows, interested individuals are directed to the club’s website.

King Of Birds to Make 50rpm Debut

King Of Birds, also known as Stirling & Charlie Gorman, will be performing at 50rpm for the first time in 2024. The band, comprising of two songwriting brothers from Scotland, released their debut album ‘Eve Of Destruction’ in 2019 to rave reviews. The band is currently working on their second album, which is expected to be released in time for their gig at 50rpm in 2024.