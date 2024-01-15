en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

50 Cent Teases Grand Plans for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:39 am EST
50 Cent Teases Grand Plans for 2024

The world-renowned rapper and entrepreneur, 50 Cent, has set the stage for an exciting 2024 through an evocative Instagram post. The rapper, known for his invigorating music and ventures into the television industry, shared a post that not only exudes his confidence in the forthcoming year but also hints at significant milestones.

Teasing Success in 2024

50 Cent, in his Instagram post, is seen relishing a cigar with an air of anticipation for 2024. He employed the phrase “win so BIG YA HEAD GONNA SPIN” to express his confidence in the upcoming year’s prospects. His emphasis on concentrating on his goals, free from distractions, was highlighted when he mentioned his lack of time for nonsense.

Shifting Focus to Film and Television

Following his successful Final Lap Tour in 2023, 50 Cent seems to be turning his attention towards film and television. This shift isn’t surprising given his recent investment in a studio in Shreveport, Louisiana. The studio, seen as an investment in the local entertainment industry, is expected to play a crucial role in 50 Cent’s endeavors in 2024.

Impact on Shreveport’s Industry

Shreveport’s Mayor, Tom Arceneaux, has expressed hope regarding 50 Cent’s commitment to the city’s film and television industry. The industry, which flourished post-2005, is expected to see a resurgence with this new investment. 50 Cent has taken on significant financial responsibilities, including maintenance, repairs, and anticipated multimillion-dollar improvements to the studio. This move is seen as a potential catalyst in rejuvenating the local industry, with the rapper’s investment promising to bring a wave of economic prosperity.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Melodious Devotion: Batool Zehra Enchants at Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
In a harmonious blend of faith and artistry, Ayodhya was the scene of a soul-stirring performance by ITVieo‘s Batool Zehra. The artist enraptured the audience with her rendition of Ram Dhun, a devotional tune dedicated to Ram Lalla, a venerated figure representing Lord Rama in his childhood form in Hinduism. This performance was part of
Melodious Devotion: Batool Zehra Enchants at Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Shweta Tiwari: From Television Stardom to Major Bollywood Role
13 mins ago
Shweta Tiwari: From Television Stardom to Major Bollywood Role
Vineet Kumar Chaudhary on Embodying Lord Shani's Evolution in 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'
14 mins ago
Vineet Kumar Chaudhary on Embodying Lord Shani's Evolution in 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'
Hande Erçel's Acting in Bambaşka Biri Under Fire, Season Finale Sparks Speculation
4 mins ago
Hande Erçel's Acting in Bambaşka Biri Under Fire, Season Finale Sparks Speculation
Humble Bundle and AGDQ Collaborate on Speedrunning Games Bundle for Charity
4 mins ago
Humble Bundle and AGDQ Collaborate on Speedrunning Games Bundle for Charity
TV Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Passport Mishap at Mumbai Airport
9 mins ago
TV Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Passport Mishap at Mumbai Airport
Latest Headlines
World News
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
21 seconds
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
2 mins
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
3 mins
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
3 mins
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
3 mins
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
3 mins
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
3 mins
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
3 mins
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
56 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app