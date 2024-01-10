50 Cent Invites Taraji P. Henson to Join 'Power' Franchise, Citing Mary J. Blige's Lucrative Deal

In a bold move, rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has publicly invited celebrated actress Taraji P. Henson to join the cast of his successful television franchise. He particularly highlighted the financial windfall enjoyed by fellow actress Mary J. Blige after she joined 'Power Book II: Ghost', a part of the franchise. 50 Cent, known for his savvy business manoeuvres, emphasised on social media the lucrative deal he brokered for Blige with STARZ network, which reportedly paid her a staggering $400,000 per episode. He suggested that Henson, who recently vented her dissatisfaction over what she considers as unfair compensation in Hollywood, could reap similar financial rewards.

Advertisment

50 Cent Advocates for Henson

The campaign for Henson's inclusion in the 'Power' series underscores 50 Cent's advocacy for her. His public invitation came on the heels of Henson's revelation of her financial struggles and subsequent termination of her team. Utilizing Blige's hefty payday as a testament to his seriousness, he not only expressed his eagerness to work with Henson but also offered evidence of his commitment to securing substantial compensation for her.

Contrasting Views on Hollywood Pay

Advertisment

The unfolding discourse over pay in Hollywood, triggered by Henson's public outcry, has seen different reactions from industry insiders. While 50 Cent has used his platform to support Henson's stance, actress Vivica A. Fox has shared a contrasting perspective. According to Fox, her personal experiences with Hollywood compensation do not mirror Henson's, indicating that individual circumstances can significantly affect pay scales in the entertainment industry.

The Power of 'Power'

The 'Power' franchise, helmed by 50 Cent, has proven to be a lucrative venture for its cast members. With 50 Cent's open invitation to Henson, it appears that he is ready to use this platform to address pay disparities in Hollywood and potentially provide a lucrative opportunity for Henson.