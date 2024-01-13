50 Cent and Jelly Roll to Headline RodeoHouston 2024 with Star-studded Lineup

The 2024 RodeoHouston event is set to be a musical extravaganza featuring an all-star lineup led by none other than hip-hop mogul, 50 Cent, and Southern rap artist, Jelly Roll. The event, scheduled to kick off on February 27 at the NRG Stadium, will run until March 17. Adding to the charm of the annual event are well-known artists including the Jonas Brothers, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Los Tigres del Norte, and country music star Blake Shelton.

50 Cent’s RodeoHouston Debut

50 Cent’s performance at the RodeoHouston will mark his debut at the event. However, the rapper and business tycoon is no stranger to RodeoHouston. He has been a spectator and participant in the past, making a significant splash in 2022 at the Uncorked! International Wine Competition held during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. His company, Sire Spirits, won the bid for the Top Texas Wine at a whopping $125,000.

The win at the auction was a memorable one for 50 Cent, who had previously been unsuccessful in securing a bid. He took to social media to share his excitement over the triumph, humorously remarking on the organizers’ insistence that he indeed paid for the costly bottle of wine.

Jelly Roll and the Star-studded Lineup

Joining 50 Cent on the grand stage will be Jelly Roll, known for his unique blend of country and rap. The lineup also boasts a broad musical spectrum with artists from various genres. Fans can look forward to performances by the Jonas Brothers, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Los Tigres del Norte, and Blake Shelton. In total, ten new entertainers will be making their RodeoHouston debut this year, adding fresh energy to the event.

RodeoHouston 2024: A Musical Extravaganza

With its diverse roster of performers, RodeoHouston 2024 promises to be a unique blend of musical talent from across genres. From hip hop and country to pop and Norteño, the event is a testament to the power of music to bridge gaps and bring people together. As the event gears up to open its doors, fans around the world eagerly await what is sure to be an unforgettable experience.