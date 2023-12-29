en English
Arts & Entertainment

46th Kennedy Center Honors: A Tribute to Billy Crystal and Robin Williams

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:25 am EST
46th Kennedy Center Honors: A Tribute to Billy Crystal and Robin Williams

In an evening that fused celebration and nostalgia, the 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors presented a poignant tribute to the late Robin Williams, as well as to honoree Billy Crystal. The event, hosted by Gloria Estefan, was filmed earlier in the month and aired on a Wednesday evening, featuring a heartfelt tribute delivered by Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ‘The View.’

Emotional Tributes and Honored Legacies

Goldberg, a close friend and colleague of both Crystal and Williams, became visibly emotional as she paid homage to Crystal’s illustrious career. She referred to him as a ‘mensch’ and a ‘national treasure,’ signifying their deep personal connection and mutual respect. The absence of Robin Williams, a close friend and collaborator to both, elicited a raw display of emotion as Goldberg acknowledged him as their ‘brother’ who should have been there with them.

Recognizing a Lifetime of Achievement

The celebratory evening also honored other distinguished figures in the entertainment industry. The honorees included Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, Renée Fleming, and Barry Gibb. Each of these individuals has made significant contributions to their respective fields, and their recognition at the Kennedy Center Honors further cements their legacy.

A Bond Beyond the Spotlight

On the red carpet, Billy Crystal shared sentiments about his bond with Williams, reminiscing about their shared experiences and expressing his gratitude for the recognition of his lifetime body of work. Williams, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 63, had a close relationship with both Goldberg and Crystal. They worked together on various projects and supported each other’s achievements, including their respective Mark Twain Prize for Humor ceremonies. The emotional tribute at the Kennedy Center Honors was not just about recognizing achievements; it was a celebration of a friendship that transcended time and continues to inspire.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

