45,000 Quilt Project: A Stitch in Time for Immigrant Justice

From January 17 to February 12, Ticonic Gallery in Waterville will host the 45,000 Quilt Project. This poignant exhibit is the culmination of efforts from more than 60 immigrant justice activists and artists, all united under a common cause: illuminating the harsh realities of immigrant detention in the United States.

A Tapestry of Activism and Artistry

The exhibition comprises six quilts, each spanning 9 feet by 54 feet. Each quilt, in turn, is made up of 45 one-yard square panels. These quilts are the handiwork of a diverse group of contributors, including established artists, passionate quilters, and amateurs. The 45,000 Quilt Project is more than an artistic expression—it is a symbol and a rallying cry for justice.

Marking the Plight of the Detained

Each panel features 1,000 marks, a chilling representation of the 1,000 immigrants incarcerated in detention centers. The number 45,000 is a stark reminder of the count of detained immigrants when the quilts were first crafted in March 2021—a figure that, regrettably, remains similarly high today.

The Deeper Purpose

While the quilts are aesthetically pleasing, they carry a weight far beyond their physical presence. They serve as a stark reminder of the cruel treatment of asylum seekers and other immigrants. The ultimate goal of the 45,000 Quilt Project is to spark discussions and debates surrounding more humane immigration policies.

The Ticonic Gallery will welcome visitors from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Monday, during the exhibit period. For more details about the exhibit and other forthcoming events, visit watervillecreates.org.