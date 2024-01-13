en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

45,000 Quilt Project: A Stitch in Time for Immigrant Justice

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
45,000 Quilt Project: A Stitch in Time for Immigrant Justice

From January 17 to February 12, Ticonic Gallery in Waterville will host the 45,000 Quilt Project. This poignant exhibit is the culmination of efforts from more than 60 immigrant justice activists and artists, all united under a common cause: illuminating the harsh realities of immigrant detention in the United States.

A Tapestry of Activism and Artistry

The exhibition comprises six quilts, each spanning 9 feet by 54 feet. Each quilt, in turn, is made up of 45 one-yard square panels. These quilts are the handiwork of a diverse group of contributors, including established artists, passionate quilters, and amateurs. The 45,000 Quilt Project is more than an artistic expression—it is a symbol and a rallying cry for justice.

Marking the Plight of the Detained

Each panel features 1,000 marks, a chilling representation of the 1,000 immigrants incarcerated in detention centers. The number 45,000 is a stark reminder of the count of detained immigrants when the quilts were first crafted in March 2021—a figure that, regrettably, remains similarly high today.

The Deeper Purpose

While the quilts are aesthetically pleasing, they carry a weight far beyond their physical presence. They serve as a stark reminder of the cruel treatment of asylum seekers and other immigrants. The ultimate goal of the 45,000 Quilt Project is to spark discussions and debates surrounding more humane immigration policies.

The Ticonic Gallery will welcome visitors from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Monday, during the exhibit period. For more details about the exhibit and other forthcoming events, visit watervillecreates.org.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
54 seconds ago
Obi Asika Appointed as New Director General of NCAC: A Step Forward for Nigerian Arts and Culture
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Obi Asika as the new Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Nigeria. Asika, a seasoned professional with a substantial background in the entertainment industry, succeeds Olusegun Runsewe in this role. Obi Asika: From Entertainment to Arts Asika is best known as the founder
Obi Asika Appointed as New Director General of NCAC: A Step Forward for Nigerian Arts and Culture
Overwatch 2's Ninth Season Introduces Self-Heal Passive Ability for Tank and Damage Heroes
9 mins ago
Overwatch 2's Ninth Season Introduces Self-Heal Passive Ability for Tank and Damage Heroes
'Resident Alien' Returns for Season 3; Classic Hitchcock Episode Revisited
18 mins ago
'Resident Alien' Returns for Season 3; Classic Hitchcock Episode Revisited
BTS V Talks Living Alone as Bandmates Begin Military Service
1 min ago
BTS V Talks Living Alone as Bandmates Begin Military Service
Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance
2 mins ago
Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance
Key Glock Excites Fans with 'Let's Go' Short Film Teaser
4 mins ago
Key Glock Excites Fans with 'Let's Go' Short Film Teaser
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Scores, Victories, and Unforeseen Turns
4 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Scores, Victories, and Unforeseen Turns
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Significant Victories and Unexpected Postponements
20 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Significant Victories and Unexpected Postponements
Boys' High School Basketball: A Roundup of Key Matchups and Scores
44 seconds
Boys' High School Basketball: A Roundup of Key Matchups and Scores
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Mix of Thrilling Encounters and Dominant Wins
1 min
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Mix of Thrilling Encounters and Dominant Wins
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
2 mins
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
3 mins
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
3 mins
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
3 mins
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
4 mins
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app