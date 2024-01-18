42 Dugg Refutes Wack 100's Offset Robbery Claim; Questions Music Manager's Credibility

42 Dugg, the Detroit rapper who recently regained his freedom, has publicly refuted music manager Wack 100's allegations regarding an incident involving Offset, formerly of hip-hop trio Migos. On his online show, Wack 100 had asserted that during a dice game that took a heated turn, Offset robbed 42 Dugg. The incident, according to Wack 100, also instigated a friction between Dugg and his Quality Control label mate, Lil Baby. However, in a defiant Instagram video, Dugg strongly countered these claims.

Advertisment

Setting The Record Straight

In the video, Dugg insisted that no money was stolen from him during the altercation. He asserted that he had $100,000 with him at the time of the incident and not a single dollar was taken. In his own words, he 'stood his ground' and did not yield to any pressure. The rapper took his denial a step further, swearing on the lives of his children and his mother to underline the veracity of his statement.

Wack 100's Controversial Narratives

Advertisment

This incident is just another addition to the controversial narratives often propagated by Wack 100 on his platform. The music manager has been known to spark disputes and conversations with his bold and often unverified claims. 42 Dugg's denial of the alleged robbery has once again brought Wack 100's credibility into question.

42 Dugg: Rising From The Ashes

Despite the controversy, 42 Dugg has been quite active since his release from prison. He has been purchasing new jewelry and releasing new music, including singles and collaborations. Notably, he teamed up with G Herbo and Sexyy Red for a track, demonstrating his determination to keep his music career moving forward, undeterred by any rumors or controversies.