400-Year-Old Sorrowful Christ Sculpture Returns to Ukraine After Conservation

The figure of the Sorrowful Christ, a significant historical and cultural artifact, has returned to its home in Ukraine after a meticulous two-year conservation effort. Originally part of Lviv's Boim Chapel, the over 400-year-old sculpture had to be dismantled from its perch atop the chapel's dome due to decay. Weighing in at a hefty 280 kilograms and crafted from limestone, the statue was removed for the first time in its history in 2021 and transported to Poland for intensive conservation.

Restoration: A Collaboration of Art and Science

The preservation work was a collaborative endeavor, carried out by the esteemed Polonika Institute, in conjunction with the Lviv National Art Gallery and Lviv conservation services. The restoration process involved a thorough examination of the sculpture, a testament to the diligence and precision of the teams involved. Upon successful completion of the conservation process, the resplendent piece was first showcased in Warsaw at the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage's 'Window on Culture' Gallery in late 2023, before making its way back to Lviv.

A Testament to Ingenuity

Integral to the cityscape of Lviv, the Sorrowful Christ sculpture was originally designed as the crowning element of the Boim Chapel's dome. Its design is a marvel of perspective correction, with visible anatomical irregularities intentionally incorporated to offer a corrected view when looked at from below. This attention to detail is a testament to the ingenuity of its creator and further underscores the cultural and historical significance of the Sorrowful Christ.

Appreciation for Conservation Efforts

In the wake of the successful restoration, appreciation was expressed towards the directors of the Lviv National Art Gallery and the Polonika Institute. The Ukrainian Foundation for the Development of Education and Science Banking was also commended for their role in the effort. The return of the Sorrowful Christ to its rightful place is a triumph of conservation, a celebration of historical artistry, and a testament to the enduring allure of this 400-year-old figure.