3dx Scenic Announces New Leadership, Plans Industry Expansion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
3dx Scenic, a renowned custom scenic design and fabrication company, announced a change in ownership on December 1, 2023. Industry veterans Mark Rosenzweig and Matt Waldenmeyer have taken the reins of the Cincinnati-based firm, which has built a reputation for its custom manufacturing, scenic painting, digital and robotic sculpting, and composites since its inception in 1999.

Rosenzweig and Waldenmeyer: A Dynamic Duo

Rosenzweig, a seasoned professional in the field, brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Zamperla and Ride Entertainment, where he honed his skills in attraction development and sales. Coupled with Waldenmeyer’s impressive rise from a carpenter to director of operations, the pair bring a unique blend of skills and leadership to 3dx Scenic. Waldenmeyer, in his journey, has been instrumental in structuring the shop at 3dx Scenic, further enhancing the firm’s capabilities.

Future Plans under New Leadership

Under the new leadership, 3dx Scenic plans to continue focusing on themed entertainment, leveraging the team’s exceptional craftsmanship to widen the company’s industry footprint. The new owners have reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, collaboration, and integrity, which have been the cornerstones of the company so far. Over the years, 3dx Scenic has worked on a slew of projects for major entertainment groups such as Cedar Fair, Sea World, Six Flags, and Palace Entertainment, and has also provided subcontractor services.

Recent Highlights and Industry Expansion

A notable recent highlight includes their collaboration with SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment in creating the Big Bird’s Beach-themed zone at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. This exemplifies the firm’s expertise and its commitment to the themed entertainment industry. In a similar expansion drive, Falcon’s Beyond Entertainment has secured licensing rights to develop Hershey’s “retailtainment” venues both inside and outside the U.S. This partnership aims to bring Hershey’s popular brands to life through immersive entertainment experiences, including attractions, food and beverage experiences, and retail offerings, thereby providing further impetus to the growth of the themed entertainment industry.

Arts & Entertainment Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

