37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela Opens with Global Participation

President Droupadi Murmu launched the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, Haryana. The event, running from February 2nd to 18th, 2024, shines a spotlight on the beautiful diversity of artistry and craftsmanship from nearly 50 countries and various Indian states. Tanzanian artists are participating as part of the country's role as the partner nation, reflecting India's robust connections with the African Union. As the theme state of this mela, Gujarat is set to enchant visitors with its vibrant culture and rich heritage.

A Global Stage for Artistry

Described by President Murmu as a 'Mahakumbh' of handicraftsmen, the Surajkund International Crafts Mela is more than a cultural celebration, it's also a bustling marketplace where artists and craftsmen can connect with art enthusiasts. This year's event is expected to generate trade worth over 20 crore rupees, making it an essential platform for artisans to showcase and sell their unique creations. The President praised these artisans as 'creative ambassadors of humanity', acknowledging their crucial role in preserving and promoting India's diverse cultural heritage.

International Partnerships and Cultural Exchanges

President Murmu expressed her joy over Tanzania's partnership in the mela, reminiscing about hosting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. She emphasized the importance of such cultural exchanges in fostering international relationships. Visitors to the mela will get a rare glimpse into Tanzanian art, dance, music, and cuisine, enriched by centuries of historical people-to-people contact with India.

Spotlight on Gujarat and North-Eastern Handicrafts

Gujarat, the theme state for the 37th mela, is set to captivate attendees with its diverse array of art forms and handicrafts. From intricate embroidery and pottery to vibrant dance performances, Gujarat's cultural contributions are as diverse as they are rich. The North-Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation, named the cultural partner for this year's event, will further enrich the mela with its unique contributions.