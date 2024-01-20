35th San Diego Museum Month Expands its Reach into Tijuana and Baja California

The San Diego Museum Council has declared that the 35th San Diego Museum Month will unfold from February 1-29, marking its utmost expansive and varied form to date. In an unprecedented move, cultural sites in Tijuana and Baja California will become part of the initiative, pushing the total to over 70 regional sites offering half-priced admission.

World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024

Remarkably, this year's Museum Month aligns with the World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024, a year-long celebration spotlighting design's crucial role in enhancing the quality of life. San Diego Tijuana has the unique distinction of being the first cross-border region to receive this honor. Endorsed by the World Design Capital, the Museum Month aims to amplify arts and culture in the region.

Supported by First 5 San Diego and an array of other funders, the initiative encourages family involvement in a wide range of cultural activities. Since its launch in 1989, Museum Month has steadily gained traction, luring both locals and tourists alike, with over 110,000 visitors in 2023 alone.

Museum Month Passes

Museum Month passes are obtainable free of charge at local libraries and digitally on the San Diego Museum Council website. Each pass offers up to four half-priced admissions. Participating entities encompass the Coronado Historical Association, Living Coast Discovery Center, and a host of others, with a comprehensive list available on the official website.

The expansion into Mexico, a novel aspect of this year's Museum Month, is anticipated to shatter previous participation records, echoing the success of 2023, when over 110,000 people relished half-off admissions at local museums. The San Diego Museum Council's decision to incorporate cultural sites in Tijuana and Baja California not only broadens the event's geographical reach but also signifies a commitment to cross-border collaborations, integral to the spirit of the World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024.