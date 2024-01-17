35th GLAAD Media Awards Nominees Announced: Showcasing Diversity & Inclusion

The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, recognizing media that advances LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance, have unveiled their nominees. A grand total of 310 nominees spanning across 33 categories were announced, featuring a diverse range of content from films to TV series, reality shows, documentaries, children's programming, music, and video games. The nominees shine a light on the continued diversity and representation of the LGBTQ+ community in media.

Notable Nominees

The film category includes strong contenders such as 'All Of Us Strangers' and 'Red, White, and Royal Blue'. TV series nominations were received by critically acclaimed shows like 'Yellowjackets', 'Heartstopper', and 'Fellow Travelers'. Reality TV shows like 'Queer Eye' and 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' also made the cut. Netflix emerged as a frontrunner, with 27 nominations across various formats.

The music category is adorned by artists like Rene Rapp, boygenius, and Troye Sivan, among others. In the gaming arena, five out of 10 games nominated include trans and non-binary characters, reflecting GLAAD's commitment to advocating for more trans and non-binary stories in media.

Trans and Non-Binary Representation

GLAAD's advocacy for increased trans and non-binary representation is evident in the nominations. Out of the 30 TV shows nominated, 10 include trans or non-binary characters, and seven out of the 10 documentaries feature trans or non-binary subjects. This recognition is a positive step towards broader representation and acceptance of diverse identities.

Special Recognition Awards

Special Recognition Awards will also be presented to projects that uniquely highlight the LGBTQ+ community. Projects like Netflix's 'The Dads', the 'Love in Gravity' podcast, and 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonc' made the list for their exceptional representation of the LGBTQ+ community. The award ceremonies are scheduled for 14 March in Los Angeles and 11 May in New York, set to honor the nominees and celebrate the continued strides made in LGBTQ+ representation in media.