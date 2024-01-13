’32 Sounds’ Dominates at Cinema Eye Honors: A Testament to Documentary Excellence

The 17th annual Cinema Eye Honors Awards, held at the New York Academy of Medicine in East Harlem, saw Sam Green’s ’32 Sounds’ scooping the Outstanding Nonfiction Feature award, in addition to two other accolades for its sound design and score. The event, a celebration of documentary filmmaking, recognized a broad spectrum of themes and narratives.

The immersive documentary ’32 Sounds’ emerged as the top winner, delighting audiences with its unique exploration of sound. The innovative film, which also picked up awards for its score and sound design, set the tone for the evening’s recognition of excellence in documentary filmmaking.

Diverse Themes and Narratives Celebrated

The evening also saw a tie for Outstanding Direction, reflecting the high caliber of talent in the documentary field. Films such as ‘The Eternal Memory,’ a poignant Chilean love story affected by Alzheimer’s, and ’20 Days in Mariupol,’ which showcased the harrowing early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were recognized for their significant thematic contributions.

Winners Highlight Personal Struggles and Societal Issues

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ bagged the Outstanding Editor award, with editor Michael Harte commending Fox’s unwavering optimism and resilience. ‘Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games’ won the award for Outstanding Nonfiction Short. The Audience Choice Prize was awarded to National Geographic’s ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President,’ a powerful narrative of the Ugandan musician and politician’s fight against dictatorship. Amidst controversy, ‘The 1619 Project’ took home the prize for Anthology Series, for its examination of the origins of racist ideology in America and the significant contributions of African Americans.