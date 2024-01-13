en English
Arts & Entertainment

’32 Sounds’ Captures Top Prize at Cinema Eye Honors: A Night of Diversity in Documentary Filmmaking

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
'32 Sounds' Captures Top Prize at Cinema Eye Honors: A Night of Diversity in Documentary Filmmaking

In a surprising turn of events at the recent Cinema Eye Honors, the documentary ’32 Sounds’, directed by Sam Green, took home the Outstanding Nonfiction Feature award. The film, an immersive exploration of sound, also clinched awards for Outstanding Sound Design and Outstanding Original Score, further cementing its unique status in the realm of documentary filmmaking.

A Night of Diverse Winners

The Cinema Eye Honors event, honoring excellence in documentary filmmaking, is now in its 17th year. The awards span various categories, reflecting the kaleidoscope of stories that the documentary genre brings to light. This year, the Outstanding Direction award was shared by Maite Alberdi for her film ‘The Eternal Memory’ and Kaouther Ben Hania for ‘Four Daughters’.

Meanwhile, ’20 Days in Mariupol’, a harrowing depiction of the attack on civilians in Ukraine, took home the Outstanding Production award. The editing prowess of Michael Harte was recognized with the award for Outstanding Editor for his work on Michael J. Fox’s film ‘Still’.

Visuals, Shorts, and Audience Choice

Documentaries are a visual medium, and the award for Outstanding Visual Design was won by ‘Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project’. In the short film category, ‘Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games’ was named Outstanding Nonfiction Short. The Audience Choice Prize was given to ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’, with the film’s subjects, Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie, acknowledging the real heroes of their struggle for freedom in Uganda.

Controversy and Recognition

Adding to the diversity of the night’s recognitions, ‘The 1619 Project’ series, which faced criticism from conservatives, was recognized for its anthology series. This award highlighted the importance of preserving memories and telling truths in the face of adversity, a key tenet of documentary filmmaking.

The Cinema Eye Honors event, held in Manhattan at the New York Academy of Medicine in East Harlem, was a celebration of the diverse array of stories told through documentaries. The full list of winners attests to the breadth and depth of talent within the genre, and the vital role it plays in capturing our shared human experience.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

