31st Guangzhou Garden Expo: A Symphony of Blooms and Innovation

The 31st Guangzhou Garden Expo is scheduled to bloom in full glory on February 4th, extending its charm until February 25th. As an ode to the vibrant hues of Guangdong and the Bay Area, this year's expo will be held against the picturesque backdrop of Baiyun Mountain, with additional venues at Guangzhou Children's Park, Guangzhou Orchid Garden, and Liuhua Lake Park.

Embracing Innovation with AI Check-In

In a nod towards the digital age, the expo will introduce its 'AI Check-in' game. Visitors can scan QR codes scattered across the gardens and receive unique 'AI postcards,' merging the beauty of nature with technological innovation.

Baiyun Mountain: A Spring Canvas

At the heart of the event is Baiyun Mountain, promising to offer a spring-themed journey with 11 groups of exquisite garden displays, urban gardens, and 43 groups of flower landscapes from around the world. The mountain will also host a diverse collection of international and domestic bamboo artworks, special science gardens, and natural art season works, adding to the richness of the experience.

Children's Paradise and Orchid Extravaganza

Guangzhou Children's Park is set to host the nation's first children's flower market, complete with interactive art installations and 'Little Experience Officer' activities designed to educate and entertain the young attendees. The Orchid Garden, on the other hand, is set to break records with an extensive variety of orchid species and pots on display, inviting guests to immerse themselves in Chinese chic culture through interactive activities and performances.

Celebrating Traditional Craftsmanship and Rare Blooms

Liuhua Lake Park will provide a festive atmosphere with Lingnan craftsmanship, performances, and a bustling market. Yuntai Garden is set to charm visitors with a rare 'Parrot' tulip variety among its 100,000 tulips. The Pearl Flower Market at Baiyun Mountain's Pearl Cultural Square will host interactive games and a unique 'Plant Exchange' event, where visitors can exchange plants as New Year gifts, fostering a sense of community and love for nature.