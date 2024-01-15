en English
Arts & Entertainment

29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Stars, Surprises, and Standouts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, a highly anticipated event that celebrates the pinnacle of film and television, took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony, which was hosted by Chelsea Handler, was broadcasted live on the CW and could also be viewed on various streaming platforms like DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu Live TV. The awards celebrated a diverse range of talents, from acting and directing to writing, costume design, and set decoration.

A Night of Glittering Recognition

Among the nominees and winners were a mixture of new and familiar faces. Ramon Rodriguez received a nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in ABC’s ‘Will Trent’, while HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ and ‘The Last of Us’ also garnered several nominations. The film ‘Oppenheimer’ received significant recognition, bagging multiple wins, including Best Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema.

Surprises and Standouts

One of the standout winners of the night was ‘Barbie’, which led the nominations and emerged victorious in several categories, including Best Picture. The film’s song, ‘I’m Just Ken’, performed by Da Vine Joy Randolph, also won an award. Other notable winners included ‘Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse’ for Best Animated Feature and Ludwig Goransson for Best Score in ‘Oppenheimer’.

A Celebration Beyond the Screen

The Critics Choice Awards extends beyond just acknowledging on-screen performances. The event also appreciates the behind-the-scenes magic that brings these productions to life. This includes categories like Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design, which were won by the teams behind ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’. This recognition highlights the critical consensus on what constitutes the pinnacle of film and television each year.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

