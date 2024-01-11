en English
Arts & Entertainment

29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Predictions, and Accolades

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
The Hollywood awards season is ready to showcase one of its most anticipated events, the 29th Critics Choice Awards. This prestigious ceremony, renowned for its suspenseful revelations of winners and refined selection process, is set to stream live on Lionsgate Play on January 15, 2024, at 5:30 AM. With the esteemed Chelsea Handler returning as host for the second consecutive year, the event is set to blend wit, humor, and drama in a unique display of cinematic excellence.

The Race for Accolades

Greta Gerwig‘s film ‘Barbie’ takes the lead this year, raking in a historic 18 nominations. Close on its heels is ‘Oppenheimer’ with 13 nods, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive race. The Critics Choice Awards, presented by the American Critics Choice Association, is revered for its discerning selection process. It celebrates the best in film and television as chosen by critics with a deep understanding of the art, setting it apart from other award events.

A Night of Glamour and Predictions

The event goes beyond the awards, offering a feast for fashion enthusiasts with the red carpet segment. Celebrities will be showcasing their most stunning outfits, adding a layer of glamour to the proceedings. Moreover, the event is known for its predictive power concerning the Oscars. The Critics Choice Awards often hint at future Academy Award winners, adding an element of excitement for cinema lovers worldwide.

Exclusive Broadcast on Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play, the exclusive broadcaster for this prestigious event in Southeast Asia, is committed to bringing Hollywood’s glamour and accolades to audiences. Viewers can expect a night of cinematic excellence, entertainment, and the chance to witness the triumphs of Hollywood’s elite.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

