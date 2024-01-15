en English
Arts & Entertainment

29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Nominations, and Celebrated Achievements

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:39 pm EST
The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, a high-profile event renowned for foreshadowing the Oscars, unfolded at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with actors and filmmakers parading their refined fashion ensembles on the red carpet. Among them, Barry Keoghan, acclaimed for his stellar performance in ‘Saltburn,’ caught the eye in a sophisticated black suit paired with a silk cravat. Sharing the limelight was director Emerald Fennell, who turned heads in a dramatic black and white polka dot gown with puff sleeves.

The Night of Nominations

The Critics Choice Awards, presented by the Critics Choice Association, honors the finest in film and television from the past year. This year, the movie ‘Barbie’ led the film nominations with a staggering 18 nods, including coveted categories such as Best Picture and Best Actress for Margot Robbie. Other films that got the critics talking were ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Poor Things,’ and ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon,’ each securing multiple nominations. On the television front, ‘The Morning Show’ reigned supreme, contending in six categories.

And The Awards Go To…

As the night unfolded, the winners in the major categories were unveiled. The Best Actor award was clinched by Paul Giamatti for his riveting performance in ‘The Holdovers.’ Emma Stone bagged the Best Actress award for her role in ‘Poor Things,’ while Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘Oppenheimer.’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph was honored as Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Holdovers.’ The Best Young Actor/Actress award went to Dominic Sessa for ‘The Holdovers.’

Spotlight on the Ensemble and Director

‘Oppenheimer’ garnered further accolades as it took home the award for Best Acting Ensemble. The film’s narrative richness and character complexity were further recognized as Christopher Nolan was awarded Best Director for his work on ‘Oppenheimer.’ The triumph of ‘Barbie’ and ‘The Morning Show’ at the Critics Choice Awards highlights the industry’s recognition of their monumental achievements.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

