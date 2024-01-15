29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Celebrations, and Surprises

The 29th Critics Choice Awards, a glittering spectacle of the entertainment industry, convened at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The star-studded event was a celebration of 2023’s striking achievements in film and television. One of the show-stoppers were ‘Ted Lasso’ star Phil Dunster and his girlfriend Ellie Heydon, who turned heads on the red carpet with their sizzling chemistry. The handsome actor, resplendent in a white suit and black bow tie, and his partner in a plunging black dress with gold detailing, are no strangers to the spotlight. They have been together for several years, often sharing snippets of their mutual affection on social media.

Star-studded Rendezvous

At the gala, Dunster was seen sharing camaraderie with his fellow ‘Ted Lasso’ actors, including Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein. Temple, who stunned in a semi-sheer black gown with cutouts, and Goldstein, who donned a classic black tuxedo, also graced the red carpet. The Critics Choice Awards celebrated outstanding work in film and television, honoring the brilliant performances and narratives that shaped the past year.

Triumphs in Film

The biographical drama ‘Oppenheimer’ emerged as the Best Picture, reinforcing its cinematic prowess. The awards also recognized Paul Giamatti for his stellar performance in ‘The Holdovers,’ earning him the Best Actor accolade. Emma Stone was crowned Best Actress for her role in ‘Poor Things,’ and Robert Downey Jr. clinched Best Supporting Actor for ‘Oppenheimer.’ In addition, the film’s director, Christopher Nolan, bagged the Best Director award, cumulating in a victorious night for ‘Oppenheimer,’ which also won the Best Acting Ensemble honor. In an unexpected twist, ‘Barbie’ was named Best Comedy. Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, amid much cheer, accepted the accolade.

TV’s Best

The television categories saw ‘Succession’ reigning supreme as Best Drama Series. The acting awards went to Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Billy Crudup, and Elizabeth Debicki for their riveting performances in various series. ‘The Bear’ won the Best Comedy Series award, and its lead actor, Jeremy Allen White, won Best Actor in a Comedy Series. The limited series ‘Beef’ also found recognition, with both Steven Yeun and Ali Wong winning awards in their respective categories. The event was hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, who, in a standout moment, advocated for an on-air acknowledgment for ‘Barbie,’ which was initially overlooked during the televised portion of the program.