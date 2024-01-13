29th Annual Critics Choice Awards: ‘Barbie’ Leads Nominations

In a spectacular celebration of cinematic and television brilliance, the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards is on the horizon. Scheduled to take place in the scenic locale of Santa Monica, the event is poised to be a grand spectacle, broadcast live exclusively on KTLA 5 and hosted by the ever-entertaining Chelsea Handler. The event, known for its robust alignment with Academy Award nominations, will honor the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry.

Barbie: A Triumph in Nominations

The event is set to witness an unprecedented scenario as “Barbie”, the film that has taken the cinematic world by storm, leads the nominations tally with a staggering 18 nods. Included in these are the coveted categories of Best Picture, Best Comedy, and individual acting categories. The star-studded cast, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, and Ariana Greenblatt, is up for major accolades. Adding to the film’s triumphs, its soundtrack has earned three Best Song nominations.

Other Contenders and Honorees

Other notable contenders for the Best Picture accolade include “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things”, each amassing an impressive 13 nominations, and “Killers of the Flower Moon” with a close 12. The event will also see America Ferrera receive the SeeHer Award from Margot Robbie, a recognition of her outstanding contribution to the industry. In addition, the revered Harrison Ford will be honored with the Career Achievement Award, presented by James Mangold.

Celebrity Presenters and Broadcasting Details

The awards ceremony will be graced by an array of celebrities including Angela Bassett, John Krasinski, and Oprah Winfrey, all set to present awards. For those unable to attend in person, the broadcast will be made available nationwide on The CW, with the red carpet event also streamable through KTLA’s app and website. As we await the grand gala, the anticipation builds to see who will walk away with the prestigious awards this year.