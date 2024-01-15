en English
Arts & Entertainment

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Hollywood Glamour and Cinematic Excellence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
29th Annual Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Hollywood Glamour and Cinematic Excellence

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood descended upon the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards. This star-studded event, taking place amid a bustling awards season, drew a host of A-list attendees including the likes of Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, and Bella Ramsey. Other big names in the entertainment industry such as Billie Eilish, Angela Bassett, Will Ferrell, and Tom Hiddleston added to the luminosity of the event.

Showcasing Cinematic Excellence

The Critics Choice Awards, renowned for honoring the finest in cinematic and television achievement, saw ‘Barbie’ leading the nominations with an impressive 18 nods. Hot on its heels were ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’, securing 13 nominations each. ‘The Morning Show’ shone in the television category, leading with 6 nominations. The event was hosted by the witty and provocative comedian, Chelsea Handler.

A Night of Recognition

Among the night’s distinguished honorees, Harrison Ford was bestowed with the Career Achievement Award, a tribute presented by James Mangold. America Ferrera, the talented actress and activist, was honored with the eighth annual SeeHer Award, presented by her co-star Margot Robbie. The SeeHer Award recognizes women who push boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.

A Fashion Spectacle

As much as the Critics Choice Awards is a night for cinematic recognition, it is also a spectacle of fashion. Attendees took the opportunity to experiment with their outfits, with Danielle Brooks stealing the show in an extravagant petticoat featuring a dramatic use of tulle. Other previous fashion standouts, such as Elle Fanning and Kerry Washington, set the bar high for sartorial elegance. The event proved once more that fashion and film are a match made in Hollywood heaven.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Hollywood
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

