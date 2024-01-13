en English
Arts & Entertainment

28 Years Later: A Rejuvenation of the Zombie Genre or a Challenge to The Walking Dead’s TV Pivot?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
28 Years Later: A Rejuvenation of the Zombie Genre or a Challenge to The Walking Dead's TV Pivot?

In a thrilling turn of events, the post-apocalyptic horror genre is set to undergo a potentially game-changing evolution with the announcement of the upcoming film, 28 Years Later. Helmed by the original creative duo, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, the movie is not merely a sequel but the initiation of a planned trilogy designed to rejuvenate the zombie movie franchise that started with 28 Days Later in 2002.

A New Dawn for Zombie Cinema?

28 Years Later is set to take a different path than its contemporaries, notably The Walking Dead franchise, which has shifted from a planned movie trilogy to continue its narrative through television series. The latter’s latest offering, The Ones Who Live, featuring popular characters Rick Grimes and Michonne, is a clear indication of the franchise’s acknowledgement of the difficulties in maintaining sustained interest in a film series format within its universe.

The Walking Dead’s Television Pivot

The Walking Dead, rather than expanding into a movie trilogy, has chosen to diversify into multiple spinoffs and is introducing a brand-new series set to air in 2024. This move is reflective of the franchise’s strategy to capitalize on the episodic nature of television storytelling, allowing for more prolonged character and plot development.

Revitalizing the Zombie Franchise

However, with the announcement and subsequent anticipation surrounding the 28 Years Later trilogy, the viability of a cinematic approach to zombie storytelling is once again being considered. The prospect of bringing the zombie franchise back to its former glory with the same creative team that gave birth to 28 Days Later is a promising one. If successful, it could highlight the limitations of an over-reliance on TV series for storytelling in the zombie genre and demonstrate the potential of film trilogies as an equally, if not more, effective narrative medium.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

