26th Annual Family Film and TV Awards: A Celebration of Family-Oriented Content

When the clock strikes 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, television screens across the nation will light up with the 26th Annual Family Film and TV Awards. The illustrious ceremony, renowned for championing family-oriented content, will be brought to life by esteemed hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Amanda Kloots, best known for their charisma on CBS's daytime show, The Talk.

Keeping the Spotlight on Family Content

Since its inception in 1996, the Family Film and TV Awards have provided a unique platform for recognizing content that is universally appealing and suitable for all ages. The awards are a testament to the importance of family-friendly content in the entertainment industry, emphasizing that quality entertainment can be wholesome and inclusive.

A Galaxy of Stars and a Panel of Experts

This year’s ceremony promises a star-studded line-up with special appearances by a range of celebrities, including The D’Amelio Family, Corey Feldman, Folákẹ́, Billy Gardell, Max Greenfield, Tony Gonzalez, Ernie Hudson, Phil Keoghan, Kel Mitchell, Dee Wallace, Montel Williams, and Reginald VelJohnson. The winners of the awards will be selected by a distinguished panel comprised of industry experts, celebrities, and readers of Popstar! magazine, spanning 11 different categories.

Ready for a Spectacular Night

Produced by Associated Television International with David McKenzie at the helm as the executive producer, this year's edition looks set to continue the tradition of excellence established by its original producer, Dick Clark. The event will be broadcast exclusively on the CBS Television Network and will also be available for live and on-demand streaming via Paramount+. As the nation gears up for an evening of celebration and appreciation of family-friendly entertainment, the 26th Annual Family Film and TV Awards promises to be a memorable night.