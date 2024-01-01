24 Intriguing and Under-The-Radar Films to Watch Out for in 2024

The cinematic landscape of 2024 promises an array of intriguing and under-the-radar films, offering film enthusiasts a refreshing change from mainstream offerings. This curated list of 24 films, spanning various genres and styles, showcases unique storylines, creative direction, and noteworthy performances that are poised to generate buzz in the coming year.

From Mad Mads to Duelling Cronenbergs

Among the anticipated releases is the prequel to the ‘Mad Max’ saga titled ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’. Directed by George Miller, the film features the talented Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role. Further, the year will see the return of ‘The Wiz’ to Broadway and another chance for Larry David to nail a series finale.

Highlights among the 24 films include a musical sequel to the hit film Joker, a new adaptation of a Frankenstein-esque novel, and a musical version of Mean Girls. Noteworthy mentions also include a tear-jerking drama from Andrew Haigh, director of 45 Years, a chilling film from Jonathan Glazer, and a biographical drama about the Von Erich family. The year also anticipates a Bob Marley biopic and a scandalous period comedy starring Jessie Buckley and Olivia Colman.

Delays, Strikes, and Exciting Releases

Despite delays from the previous year and Hollywood strikes affecting the release of MCU and DC movies, 2024 will still see exciting releases like Dune Part Two, Mickey 17, Godzilla x Kong, a new Planet of the Apes movie, a new Jordan Peele movie, and more. Sony’s Spider-Man Universe plans to release three Marvel adjacent movies, including Madame Web.

Anticipated Titles and Noteworthy Entries

Titles to eagerly await in 2024 include Deadpool 3, marking the character’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Joker: Folie à Deux, with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role. The year will also see the popular Broadway musical Wicked transformed into a big-screen spectacle, and Mufasa: The Lion King, a CGI live-action prequel directed by Barry Jenkins.

Among the most intriguing 2024 releases is Bong Joon-Ho’s sci-fi movie Mickey 17, his first true venture into the genre. Based on the novel Mickey 7, the film centers around an Expendable sent to an inhabitable ice planet and features an extraordinary cast led by Robert Pattinson. With its release set for March 29, 2024, Mickey 17 is a film to watch, creating mystery and anticipation surrounding Bong Joon-Ho’s first true sci-fi epic.