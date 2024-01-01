en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

24 Intriguing and Under-The-Radar Films to Watch Out for in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
24 Intriguing and Under-The-Radar Films to Watch Out for in 2024

The cinematic landscape of 2024 promises an array of intriguing and under-the-radar films, offering film enthusiasts a refreshing change from mainstream offerings. This curated list of 24 films, spanning various genres and styles, showcases unique storylines, creative direction, and noteworthy performances that are poised to generate buzz in the coming year.

From Mad Mads to Duelling Cronenbergs

Among the anticipated releases is the prequel to the ‘Mad Max’ saga titled ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’. Directed by George Miller, the film features the talented Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role. Further, the year will see the return of ‘The Wiz’ to Broadway and another chance for Larry David to nail a series finale.

Highlights among the 24 films include a musical sequel to the hit film Joker, a new adaptation of a Frankenstein-esque novel, and a musical version of Mean Girls. Noteworthy mentions also include a tear-jerking drama from Andrew Haigh, director of 45 Years, a chilling film from Jonathan Glazer, and a biographical drama about the Von Erich family. The year also anticipates a Bob Marley biopic and a scandalous period comedy starring Jessie Buckley and Olivia Colman.

Delays, Strikes, and Exciting Releases

Despite delays from the previous year and Hollywood strikes affecting the release of MCU and DC movies, 2024 will still see exciting releases like Dune Part Two, Mickey 17, Godzilla x Kong, a new Planet of the Apes movie, a new Jordan Peele movie, and more. Sony’s Spider-Man Universe plans to release three Marvel adjacent movies, including Madame Web.

Anticipated Titles and Noteworthy Entries

Titles to eagerly await in 2024 include Deadpool 3, marking the character’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Joker: Folie à Deux, with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role. The year will also see the popular Broadway musical Wicked transformed into a big-screen spectacle, and Mufasa: The Lion King, a CGI live-action prequel directed by Barry Jenkins.

Among the most intriguing 2024 releases is Bong Joon-Ho’s sci-fi movie Mickey 17, his first true venture into the genre. Based on the novel Mickey 7, the film centers around an Expendable sent to an inhabitable ice planet and features an extraordinary cast led by Robert Pattinson. With its release set for March 29, 2024, Mickey 17 is a film to watch, creating mystery and anticipation surrounding Bong Joon-Ho’s first true sci-fi epic.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

English Television in 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Disappointments

By BNN Correspondents

HotWax: The UK Rock Trio Reigniting the Noisy Rock Genre

By BNN Correspondents

Wizkid Voices His Struggles of 2023 and Expresses Hope for a Brighter 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Bebe Cool Debunks Assumptions About Annual List, Heightens Anticipation for 2024 Edition

By Israel Ojoko

Bebe Cool Celebrates Nkwacho Festival's Success and Announces Music Pl ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 32 mins
Bebe Cool Celebrates Nkwacho Festival's Success and Announces Music Pl ...
heart comment 0
Bebe Cool Sheds Light on the Challenges of Organizing Large-Scale Events: Insights from Enkuuka

By BNN Correspondents

Bebe Cool Sheds Light on the Challenges of Organizing Large-Scale Events: Insights from Enkuuka
Martine Ellis Weaves the Tale of Her Year in Stitches

By Dil Bar Irshad

Martine Ellis Weaves the Tale of Her Year in Stitches
Resonating Legacies: Shecky Greene and Lena Prima in Focus

By BNN Correspondents

Resonating Legacies: Shecky Greene and Lena Prima in Focus
Peter Magubane: A Lens on Apartheid South Africa Passes

By BNN Correspondents

Peter Magubane: A Lens on Apartheid South Africa Passes
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
8 seconds
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
1 min
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
2 mins
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
3 mins
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
3 mins
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
4 mins
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Season
5 mins
Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Season
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council Criticizes Ministers' Remarks on Christian Priests
5 mins
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council Criticizes Ministers' Remarks on Christian Priests
Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape
6 mins
Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
37 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app