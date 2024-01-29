22nd Dhaka International Film Festival: Chinese Movie 'The Cord of Life' Wins Best Film

22nd Dhaka International Film Festival Concludes with Grand Ceremony

The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) concluded on a high note as 18 awards were distributed across various categories, celebrating the myriad talents in the world of cinema. This year's festival, which ran from January 20 to 28 under the theme 'Better Film, Better Audience, and Better Society', showcased a total of 253 movies from 71 countries.

The coveted Best Film award was claimed by the Chinese movie 'The Cord of Life', directed by Qiao Sixue, while the Best Director accolade in the Asian Competition Section went to Sri Lankan filmmaker Jagath Manuwarna for his feature film directorial debut, 'Whispering Mountains'. Manuwarna's directorial prowess was previously recognized at the 2023 International Film Festival Rotterdam, where 'Whispering Mountains' won the NETPAC Awards for the best Asian feature film.

Bangladeshi Cinema Shines at DIFF

In the realm of Bangladeshi and Bengali language films, 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', a biopic directed by Syam Benegal, was the recipient of the Audience Award. 'Bijoyar Pore' (Autumn Flies) by Abhijit SriDas was honored with the Special Audience Award. Pantho Prosad's 'Sabittri' (A Burning Soul) and Baishaki Somadder's 'Laila' were the recipients of the FIPRESCI Awards for Best Full-Length Feature Film and Best Short Film respectively.

The Bangladesh-France-Greece joint-production 'Mighty Afrin - In the Time of Floods' was recognized for its stunning visuals with the Best Cinematography award, and 'Surot' (Reflection of Life) earned a Special Mention in the Spiritual Film Section.

Noteworthy Performances and Women Filmmakers

Anjan Dutt's performance in 'Chalchitra Ekhon' (Kaleidoscope Again) fetched him the Best Actor Award, while Badema's commendable portrayal in 'The Cord of Life' earned her the Best Actress accolade. The Women Filmmakers Section saw awards going to films like 'Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest' and 'Ashghal-ha va Arousak-ha' (Junks & Dolls).

The closing ceremony saw the presence of prominent figures including State Minister Mohammed Ali Arafat and acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. The festival also hosted several conferences and master classes, contributing to the overall enriching experience offered by DIFF.

Film enthusiasts can look forward to the 23rd edition of DIFF, which is scheduled for January 11-19, 2025.