22nd Annual VES Awards: Celebrating the Art of Visual Effects

The Visual Effects Society (VES) has declared the contenders for its 22nd Annual Awards, spotlighting the exceptional talent that shapes the visual effects landscape in film, television, animation, and gaming. The awards ceremony is scheduled for February 21, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, promising an evening of celebration and recognition for visual effects wizardry.

The Nominees

Leading the nominations in the feature film category is 'The Creator' with seven nods, demonstrating its stellar use of visual effects to enhance storytelling. Matching this tally in the animated feature category is 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', a testament to its innovative and captivating animation. In the episodic realm, 'The Last of Us' has garnered six nominations, underlining the increasingly cinematic quality of television production.

The Nomination Process

The meticulous process of selecting the nominees involved VES members from 25 countries participating in 39 events, both in-person and virtual, over a 36-hour period. The judging panels meticulously reviewed submissions, including 'Befores and Afters', guaranteeing a comprehensive evaluation of each piece of work.

Industry Praise

VES Chair Kim Davidson lavished praise on the global visual effects community, applauding their artistry and innovation. Extending the commendations, Autodesk, the sponsor of the VES Student Award, expressed admiration for the creativity and technical capability of the student nominees. Acknowledging the countless hours of dedication, ingenuity, and technical prowess that goes into every frame, the VES Awards serve as a beacon of recognition for the industry's unsung heroes.

The awards will be presented in 25 different categories, recognizing a broad spectrum of visual effects achievements, from feature films to video games. As visual effects continue to push the boundaries of storytelling, the 22nd Annual VES Awards stands as a salute to the artists and innovators who bring our imaginations to life.