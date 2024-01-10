en English
Arts & Entertainment

21 Savage Releases New Album and Announces Upcoming ‘American Dream’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
21 Savage Releases New Album and Announces Upcoming ‘American Dream’

The music scene is once again enriched as 21 Savage releases his latest album, ‘i am > i was’. The album is packed with guest appearances from some of the industry’s biggest names, including Childish Gambino, Migos’ Offset, Post Malone, Schoolboy Q, and J. Cole. These collaborations lead to a diverse and powerful tracklist that further establishes 21 Savage’s place in the music world.

A Star-Studded Tracklist

Opening the album is ‘A Lot’, a track featuring J. Cole that expresses support for the incarcerated rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. This is followed by ‘Monster’ with Childish Gambino, ‘Good Day’ with Schoolboy Q, ‘A&T’ with City Girls, and ‘All My Friends’ with Post Malone. The lineup continues with ‘1.5’ featuring Offset, ‘4L’ with Young Nudy, and ‘Can’t Leave Without It’ with Gunna and Lil Baby. Each track offers a unique blend of styles and voices, marking an evolution in 21 Savage’s sound and artistic vision.

Delayed Release and Personal Anecdotes

Originally intended for release on December 7, the album’s drop was delayed, leading to 21 Savage jokingly stating that he forgot to release it. Amid the anticipation, the rapper also shared a personal anecdote about his 24th birthday. Drake was the only one to gift him, presenting him with a Ferrari, a spectacle later featured on 21 Savage’s Instagram.

Anticipation for ‘American Dream’

Following ‘i am > i was’, 21 Savage announced his next album, ‘American Dream’. Scheduled for release this Friday, the album cover intriguingly references his non-American citizenship. It will feature collaborations from artists such as Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, and Summer Walker. ‘American Dream’ is not just an album but also the soundtrack for 21 Savage’s debut film, ‘American Dream: The 21 Savage Story’. Co-directed by Atlanta collaborators and featuring Donald Glover and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, the film follows 21 Savage’s life story, including his arrest by ICE and collaboration with Childish Gambino.

The anticipation is high for ‘American Dream’, marking a significant milestone in 21 Savage’s music career. It will be his first solo LP since ‘i am > i was’, an album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and went RIAA-certified Platinum in 2020. With these achievements behind him and a promising new project on the horizon, 21 Savage continues to carve out his space in the music industry.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

