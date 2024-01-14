en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

20th Bamboo Festival: A Celebration of Tribal Artistry and Cultural Exchange

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
At the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, the hum of creativity resonates with a unique rhythm, as the 20th Bamboo Festival takes center stage. This festival, steeped in tradition and cultural heritage, is a vibrant showcase of tribal artistry, with women from tribal communities in the limelight.

Women Artisans Steal the Show

Among the gifted artisans, two women, Sheeja, 47, and Jayambika, 37, have emerged as the stars of the festival. Their training hails from Uravu, a voluntary organization based in Wayanad, that has been instrumental in cultivating their exceptional bamboo crafting skills. The pair’s deft hands create intricate bamboo arts, demonstrating the depth of their talent and the richness of their cultural roots.

Interactive Sessions: A Hit Among Visitors

The festival also features a series of interactive sessions that have garnered significant attention. Ambika, another talented artisan from Uravu, leads a popular session on weaving bamboo baskets. Her expertise, combined with her charismatic presentation, has captivated audiences, bringing them closer to the art form and its cultural significance.

Global Reach: Japanese Delegation in Attendance

Adding a global flair to the festival, a Japanese delegation made their presence felt at the event. Their attendance is a testament to the festival’s international appeal, highlighting the reach of these traditional arts beyond local boundaries. The festival has thus transformed into a platform for cultural exchange, fostering mutual respect and appreciation for diverse art forms.

Preserving Heritage: The Art of Bamboo

Padmavati, another member of Uravu, has been engaging the audience with her unique craft of making bamboo bangles and ornaments. This festival serves not just as an exhibition of skill, but also as a means to preserve and promote the traditional skills and cultural heritage associated with bamboo artistry.

Arts & Entertainment India Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

