Arts & Entertainment

2024’s Soundtrack: 10 Emerging Musicians to Watch

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:29 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:20 am EST
As we prepare to usher in 2024, a kaleidoscope of new voices is set to redefine the global music scene. Curated by Annabel Nugent and Roisin O’Connor, this list of 10 emerging musicians is not just a crystal ball into the future of music, but a testament to the diverse talents poised to make their mark, irrespective of mainstream success.

A Diverse Palette of Sounds

The artists featured span a broad spectrum of genres, from the hauntingly beautiful dark rock of London-based singer and producer Aziya, to the hypnotic beats and multilingual rap of Nigerian artist Brazy. Aziya’s single “Atomic” has been noted for its captivating, dark rock sound. Brazy, on the other hand, deftly combines languages, weaving them into her rhythm, offering a fresh take on Afrofuturistic rap.

Emerging Talents from Ireland

Ireland is not left out of this wave of emerging talents. Cardinals, an Irish band, present a unique blend of indie, Celtic shoegaze, and goth glam. Also from Ireland is the unnamed trio, whose sound is still under wraps, but their potential to create an impact with their storytelling and sound cannot be ignored.

From Dream Pop to Pop Punk

Sheffield’s Gia Ford is pushing the boundaries of atmospheric dream pop, while Hannah Grae’s pop punk offers a reflection on teenage experiences. Highlyy, who has gained attention on TikTok and streaming platforms with her Afrobeats song “Soldier”, is another artist to watch. UK rock band HotWax, known for their impressive live performances, are gearing up to make a bigger splash in 2024.

The list is rounded off with Luz, Kingfishr, both bringing their own unique sounds and storytelling to the music scene, proving that 2024 will be a year of diverse musical offerings.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

