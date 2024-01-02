en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

2024’s Most Anticipated Films: A Blend of Seasoned Directors and Emerging Talents

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
2024’s Most Anticipated Films: A Blend of Seasoned Directors and Emerging Talents

As the curtain rises on 2024, the film industry is abuzz with anticipation for a promising lineup of cinematic releases, a delightful blend of works from seasoned directors and emerging talents alike. This array of films is led by notable directors such as Jeff Nichols, Richard Linklater, Agnieszka Holland, and Molly Manning Walker. Garnering significant attention on the festival circuit, these films are eagerly awaited by a broader audience.

Rachel Lambert’s ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’

Among the anticipated releases, Rachel Lambert’s ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ emerges as a standout. The film stars Daisy Ridley as Fran, a character grappling with frequent fantasies of death, yet finds herself exploring life’s myriad possibilities. The film’s whimsical tone provides a fascinating contrast to its dark theme, presenting a unique perspective on existence.

Molly Manning Walker’s ‘How to Have Sex’

Another notable film is Molly Manning Walker’s ‘How to Have Sex,’ a narrative that delves into the intricacies of teenage friendships and consent. Set against the backdrop of a Greek island, the film offers a gritty exploration of the challenges faced by young women navigating societal pressures.

Joanna Arnow’s Exploration of Existential Ennui

‘The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed,’ directed by Joanna Arnow, presents a candid depiction of a New Yorker named Ann. Struggling with existential ennui and the monotony of a corporate job, Ann seeks solace in sexual debasement. The film offers an unflinchingly personal look at a character’s quest for meaning amidst life’s monotony.

‘Disco Boy’ – A Quest for Identity

The list concludes with ‘Disco Boy,’ a film that mirrors themes from Claire Denis’s ‘Beau Travail,’ exploring identity and expression within the French Foreign Legion. Promising a unique perspective on the search for self, ‘Disco Boy’ transports viewers into a nocturnal world.

After the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes in 2023, many anticipated films were postponed to 2024, making this year a treasure trove for movie enthusiasts. With a star-studded cast and highly anticipated performances, films like Mean Girls, Gladiator 2, Inside out 2, Challengers, MaXXXine, Wicked Part 1, Drive Away Dolls, Nosferatu, Dune: Part 2, and Mickey 17 are sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

0
Arts & Entertainment France
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sean Patrick Hazlett's 'Weird World War: China' Invokes Thucydides' Trap in U.S.-China Relations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Jack Black Joins Cast of Minecraft Movie as Steve

By BNN Correspondents

Detroit's Artistic Resurgence: New Cultural Headquarters and the Rebirth of Murals in Islandview Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Studio Ghibli's 'Spirited Away': A Successful Leap from Screen to Stage

By BNN Correspondents

Wilco Reveals Their Annual Recommends Playlist: A Glimpse into the Ban ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Wilco Reveals Their Annual Recommends Playlist: A Glimpse into the Ban ...
heart comment 0
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Rings in 2024 with Record Viewership

By BNN Correspondents

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Rings in 2024 with Record Viewership
North Shore Libraries Report High Engagement in 2023: BookTok and Local Works Lead Preferences

By Salman Khan

North Shore Libraries Report High Engagement in 2023: BookTok and Local Works Lead Preferences
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ Scores High Viewership

By BNN Correspondents

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' Scores High Viewership
Riot Mortdog Reveals Portal Popularity Rankings in TFT Set 10: Remix Rumble

By Quadri Adejumo

Riot Mortdog Reveals Portal Popularity Rankings in TFT Set 10: Remix Rumble
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
39 seconds
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
41 seconds
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War
44 seconds
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War
Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus
53 seconds
Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
1 min
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
1 min
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
Study Confirms Ixekizumab's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients
2 mins
Study Confirms Ixekizumab's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
2 mins
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
2 mins
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app