2024’s Most Anticipated Films: A Blend of Seasoned Directors and Emerging Talents

As the curtain rises on 2024, the film industry is abuzz with anticipation for a promising lineup of cinematic releases, a delightful blend of works from seasoned directors and emerging talents alike. This array of films is led by notable directors such as Jeff Nichols, Richard Linklater, Agnieszka Holland, and Molly Manning Walker. Garnering significant attention on the festival circuit, these films are eagerly awaited by a broader audience.

Rachel Lambert’s ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’

Among the anticipated releases, Rachel Lambert’s ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ emerges as a standout. The film stars Daisy Ridley as Fran, a character grappling with frequent fantasies of death, yet finds herself exploring life’s myriad possibilities. The film’s whimsical tone provides a fascinating contrast to its dark theme, presenting a unique perspective on existence.

Molly Manning Walker’s ‘How to Have Sex’

Another notable film is Molly Manning Walker’s ‘How to Have Sex,’ a narrative that delves into the intricacies of teenage friendships and consent. Set against the backdrop of a Greek island, the film offers a gritty exploration of the challenges faced by young women navigating societal pressures.

Joanna Arnow’s Exploration of Existential Ennui

‘The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed,’ directed by Joanna Arnow, presents a candid depiction of a New Yorker named Ann. Struggling with existential ennui and the monotony of a corporate job, Ann seeks solace in sexual debasement. The film offers an unflinchingly personal look at a character’s quest for meaning amidst life’s monotony.

‘Disco Boy’ – A Quest for Identity

The list concludes with ‘Disco Boy,’ a film that mirrors themes from Claire Denis’s ‘Beau Travail,’ exploring identity and expression within the French Foreign Legion. Promising a unique perspective on the search for self, ‘Disco Boy’ transports viewers into a nocturnal world.

After the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes in 2023, many anticipated films were postponed to 2024, making this year a treasure trove for movie enthusiasts. With a star-studded cast and highly anticipated performances, films like Mean Girls, Gladiator 2, Inside out 2, Challengers, MaXXXine, Wicked Part 1, Drive Away Dolls, Nosferatu, Dune: Part 2, and Mickey 17 are sure to captivate audiences worldwide.