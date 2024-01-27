2024's Lineup of Must-See Music Events and Festivals

The music scene in 2024 is set to be electrifying with an array of live concerts and festivals lined up, promising memorable experiences for ardent fans. From the Super Bowl halftime show to the Coachella Festival, and multiple artist tours, there's a rich tapestry of musical events to look forward to.

Super Bowl: Usher Takes Center Stage

Usher is poised to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, promising to build on the legacy of last year's record-breaking performance by Rihanna. Known for his dynamic performances, Usher is anticipated to deliver an unforgettable spectacle.

Coachella: Diverse Headline Acts

Despite slower ticket sales, the Coachella Festival is expected to be a hit with headline acts such as Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey, and Doja Cat. Fans can also look forward to surprise appearances and reunions from various artists, making it a must-attend event.

Foo Fighters, Green Day, and More: Tours Galore

Elsewhere, the Foo Fighters are set to bring an emotional yet celebratory experience with their stadium tour, promoting their latest album 'But Here We Are.' Green Day embarks on a world tour, playing their classic albums 'Dookie' and 'American Idiot' in full. P!nk returns with a theatrical and ambitious stadium show, while The Killers tour celebrates their 'Rebel Diamonds' collection and a Las Vegas residency featuring 'Hot Fuss.' Poppy is set to deliver a flamboyant dance-oriented show, and Teezo Touchdown is expected to bring something special with his first headline tour. Ethel Cain tours with her 'Childish Behaviour' tour, following her impactful debut. Lastly, Girls Aloud are reuniting for a highly anticipated tour that has doubled in size due to demand.

All these events and more are available for fans to buy and sell tickets through the global marketplace, viagogo, making 2024 a year of musical extravagance and excitement.