Arts & Entertainment

2024’s Fashion Forecast: Underwear as Trousers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:47 am EST
2024’s Fashion Forecast: Underwear as Trousers

The fashion industry is standing on the precipice of a bold new trend predicted to dominate 2024: wearing underwear as trousers. This unexpected, avant-garde style, predicted by Vogue, is already being flaunted by prominent non-binary actor Emma Corrin, celebrated for their portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in Netflix’s acclaimed series, ‘The Crown’.

Emma Corrin: A Fashion Trailblazer

Commanding the catwalk at Miu Miu’s Paris fashion show, Corrin donned sequinned briefs paired with a sophisticated cream turtleneck, bleached blonde hair, and dramatic orange heels. Adding a grungy twist to the trend at the Venice Film Festival, they showcased khaki briefs matched with an equally earthy cardigan.

Miu Miu: Leading the Underwear-as-Outerwear Movement

Under the visionary creative direction of Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu has emerged at the forefront of this underwear-as-outerwear movement. Prada herself has expressed her fondness for this boundary-pushing look, carving out a new frontier in the world of fashion.

The Underwear-as-Outerwear Trend: A Return to Elemental Dressing

Julia Hobbs, a leading voice in British Vogue, has spotlighted this trend as a revival of elemental dressing reminiscent of the 1960s. More than just a style statement, Hobbs sees the trend as a symbol of individuals’ desire to express their true selves through their attire, marking a shift towards authenticity in fashion.

As we look forward to 2024, celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Beyoncé have been spotted embracing this trend, signaling its potential escalation in the coming year.

Amidst this evolution in fashion trends, the industry has also witnessed significant moments over the past year, such as the debut of Bottega Veneta’s new creative director and the Nineties vogue for dresses over trousers making a comeback.

In other lifestyle news, the TruSkin hyaluronic acid serum has gained popularity as an affordable skincare product, while the quip x Shantell Martin collaboration has transformed electric toothbrushes into art pieces, adding an aesthetic twist to daily oral hygiene routines.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

