2024 Western Australian Premier’s Book Awards: A Call for Entries

The Western Australian State Government has heralded the onset of the 2024 Western Australian Premier’s Book Awards, calling for entries from local writers. The awards, a beacon of literary excellence, offer a hearty total prize pool of $120,000, underscoring the state’s commitment to nourishing the development and recognizing the brilliance of its writers.

A Thriving Literary Landscape

The awards include the highly coveted Western Australian Writer’s Fellowship, a $60,000 windfall that stands as one of the country’s most prestigious literary accolades. This fellowship is exclusively open to Western Australian writers, inviting them to join the esteemed ranks of past recipients such as Tracy Ryan, Sisonke Msimang, Amanda Curtin, and A.J. Betts.

Multiple Awards, Multiple Opportunities

The State Library of Western Australia, the custodian of the awards, has outlined a plethora of categories, each catering to a diverse array of literary talents. Besides the Writer’s Fellowship, the awards encompass the Premier’s Prize for Book of the Year, the Premier’s Prize for an Emerging Writer, the Premier’s Prize for Children’s Book of the Year, and the Daisy Utemorrah Award for Unpublished Indigenous Junior and Young Adult Fiction.

The Daisy Utemorrah Award also brings with it a publishing contract with Magabala Books. This award is bolstered by the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries and Agency, mirroring their concerted efforts in uplifting Indigenous voices in literature.

Timeline and Acknowledgements

The entry period for these prestigious recognitions stretches from 15 January to 26 February 2024, culminating in the announcement of the winners in June at the State Library. Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman was quick to underscore the deep pool of talent endemic to Western Australian writers and applaud the State Library’s indispensable role in commemorating and safeguarding the state’s literary heritage.