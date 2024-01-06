en English
Arts & Entertainment

2024 Ushers in a Surge of New Metal Music: Singles from Bring Me The Horizon, Bob Vylan, and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, the metal music scene was already abuzz with a slew of new singles and the tantalizing promise of upcoming albums from renowned bands. Among the early birds, Bring Me The Horizon released a fresh single titled ‘Kool-Aid’, a robust track that maintains their metalcore essence while introducing fresh elements that showcase their musical evolution. This release marked the beginning of a year that promises to be a musical roller coaster ride.

A New Dawn for Metal Music

Bring Me The Horizon was not alone in ringing in the new year with new music. Bob Vylan released ‘Hunger Games’, an audacious track that tackles the current cost of living crisis with a unique blend of grime and electronica. Meanwhile, the band Lucifer teased their upcoming album, ‘Lucifer V’, with the single ‘Maculate Heart’, a track characterized by its undeniable 70s occult rock vibes.

Return of the Titans

2024 also marks the return of UK hardcore group Desolated with ‘Victim’, their first new music since 2019. Capitalizing on the surging popularity of hardcore music, Desolated’s comeback is a testament to the enduring appeal of this genre. October Noir’s gothic metal single ‘A Halo Hung From Horns’ mixes occult metal with 80s rock, while Nicoletta Rosellini’s new group Alterium debuts with the symphonic and power metal track ‘Of Blood And Flames.’

Embodying Individualism and Rebellion

Not to be overlooked, Kaaboos, a one-man black metal band, has made a provocative statement with ‘Wrath Of Gods’, an instrumental single embodying individualism and rebellion. Lastly, Manchester metalcore band Where Oceans Burn features Aaron Matts in their new single ‘Static’, a track that combines hardcore with melodic and synthetic elements, reminiscent of Code Orange’s style.

As we delve into 2024, the article encourages readers to actively participate in a weekly voting process to determine the most exciting singles. With this promising start, the year ahead looks set to be filled with brilliant new music, pushing the boundaries of metal and offering a thrilling ride for all music enthusiasts.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

