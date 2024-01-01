en English
Arts & Entertainment

2024 TV Outlook: Promising Releases Amid Hollywood Strikes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
2024 TV Outlook: Promising Releases Amid Hollywood Strikes

In the annals of Hollywood history, 2023 will be remembered as the year of the ‘Hot Strike Summer.’ An unprecedented unified strike by the Writers and Actors Guilds brought film and television production to a standstill. The ripple effects of this industrial action reverberated far and wide, causing upheavals in release schedules. Beloved series such as ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The White Lotus’, and ‘The Last of Us’ were among those affected, their much-anticipated new episodes delayed until 2025.

A Glimmer of Hope Amidst the Chaos

Despite this tumultuous backdrop, 2024 is poised to serve a feast of television content for viewers worldwide. Some shows that had already been in progress or completed before the strikes are expected to light up the screens. Among these, a few stand out for their promise of riveting narratives and stellar performances.

Upcoming Attractions: What to Look Forward to in 2024

The most eagerly awaited among these is ‘The Penguin’, a spinoff from ‘The Batman’. Starring Colin Farrell, it promises to chart the rise of the titular character in Gotham City’s criminal underworld, all within a single, eventful week. Marvel aficionados have ‘Echo’ to look forward to, a series that explores the origin story of Maya Lopez, one of Marvel’s few deaf characters, and her ties to her Native American heritage.

Award-winning series ‘True Detective’ is set to make a comeback with a new subtitle and an ensemble led by Jodie Foster. Fans are hopeful that this season will hark back to the show’s eerie roots. Other noteworthy releases include a miniseries about the ‘Bloody Hundredth’ from the World War II trilogy by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Gary Goetzman, titled ‘Masters of the Air’. Netflix is also set to launch a new adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, which aims to atone for the critically panned 2010 live-action film.

More to Come

Other exciting prospects include ‘The Expatriates’ starring Nicole Kidman and a biographic series on soap opera star Noele ‘Nolly’ Gordon. Despite the strikes and the resultant chaos, 2024 holds a beacon of hope for television, promising a year of compelling narratives, powerful performances, and groundbreaking storytelling.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

