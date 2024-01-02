en English
2024 Television Landscape: A Year of Renewals and Riveting Storytelling

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
As 2024 dawns, television enthusiasts have much to cheer about, with a plethora of favorite shows across various networks and streaming platforms being renewed for new seasons in a testament to the robustness and diversity of the TV landscape. Long-standing series and new productions alike will continue to provide audiences with entertainment spanning genres and platforms.

ABC and Acorn TV

ABC has given viewers reason to rejoice by renewing the beloved medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for its 20th season, while the fire-fighting series ‘Station 19’ is set to return for its swansong season. For fans of British television, Acorn TV will bring back the crime-comedy drama ‘My Life Is Murder’ for a fourth season and the detective series ‘Harry Wild’ for a third outing.

Adult Swim and Amazon Freevee

Adult Swim has confirmed that their animated shows ‘Smiling Friends’ and ‘Royal Crackers’ will each return for a second season. Meanwhile, Amazon Freevee’s audience can look forward to more legal drama in ‘Judy Justice’ and sports docuseries fervor in ‘Top Class’, with both shows being renewed for additional seasons.

AMC and AMC+

AMC has renewed the native American crime thriller ‘Dark Winds’ and the vampire saga ‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’ among others. Additionally, AMC+ will bring back the crime drama ‘Kin’ and the action-packed series ‘Gangs of London’.

Apple TV+ and CBS

Apple TV+ has a slew of renewals including the comedy-drama ‘Acapulco’, the historical drama ‘Pachinko’, and the hit drama ‘The Morning Show’. CBS, on the other hand, is set to continue with the popular sitcom ‘Young Sheldon’ and the action thriller ‘The Equalizer’.

Comedy Central and Other Networks

Comedy Central’s long-standing animated show ‘South Park’ is set for multiple future seasons. The CW, Disney+, Fox, FX, Hallmark, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Max, MGM+, MTV, NBC, Netflix, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, PBS, Peacock, Prime Video, Showtime, Starz, Syfy, and TBS have all announced renewals for various shows, ensuring a diverse and engaging TV landscape for the year ahead.

In conclusion, 2024 promises to be a year of riveting television, with networks and streaming platforms ensuring that audiences have a plethora of shows to look forward to. As the television landscape continues to evolve, viewers can expect more innovative and compelling storytelling in the year ahead.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

