2024 Super Bowl Showcases Star-Studded Lineup: Usher, Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day

The 2024 Super Bowl pregame and halftime shows are setting the stage for an electrifying spectacle with a star-studded lineup of performers. Joining the previously announced headliner, Usher, are several acclaimed artists, each bringing their unique talents and expansive discographies to the event. The Super Bowl, scheduled for February 11, promises to be a celebration of diverse musical genres, from R&B to country, and from hip-hop to soul.

Advertisment

Legendary Performers and New Hits

Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Reba McEntire, a celebrated figure in country music with a career spanning over five decades, will perform the national anthem. McEntire's musical journey has been honored with over 50 awards from various organizations, making her an apt choice for this prestigious performance. Grammy-nominated rapper and singer Post Malone, known for chart-topping hits like 'rockstar' and 'Sunflower,' will perform 'America the Beautiful.' Grammy Award-winning artist Andra Day, whose song 'Rise Up' achieved widespread acclaim, will deliver a rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing.' Day's talents extend beyond singing; she has also received an Oscar nomination and two Golden Globe nominations for her role in 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday.'

Emmy Award-winning Musical Director at the Helm

Advertisment

The performances will be orchestrated by Emmy Award-winning musical director Adam Blackstone. The event will also feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances by actors Daniel Durant, Anjel Piñero, and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all viewers.

A Celebration of R&B with Usher

Returning to the spotlight, Usher has revealed that his Super Bowl Halftime Show will be a tribute to R&B music. The performance will feature special guests, roller skating, killer choreography, and a major costume change. Drawing inspiration from iconic artists like Michael Jackson and Prince, Usher aims to bring a sense of healing and hope to the audience. In conjunction with his Super Bowl performance, Usher plans to release a new album, 'Coming Home.'

The 2024 Super Bowl, set to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, promises to be a memorable event. With a lineup of stellar artists and a celebration of diverse musical genres, the event is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.