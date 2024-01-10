2024 SAG Awards: A Deep Dive into the Nominations and Potential Oscar Predictions

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2024 nominations have sparked conversations in the film industry, particularly for notable snubs from critically acclaimed films. Leading the nominations were 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer,' securing four nods each, reflecting their robust box office performance and favorable reviews.

The Notable Snubs

However, films like 'Past Lives,' 'All of Us Strangers,' and 'May December,' which received accolades from the National Society of Film Critics, were conspicuously absent from the SAG nominations. International films of 2023 such as 'Anatomy of a Fall' and 'The Zone of Interest,' were also overlooked, despite SAG's reputation for recognizing international films, as with 'Parasite'.

The SAG's Nominating Committee and Its Impact

The SAG's film and TV nominating committee comprises approximately 4,200 members, overlapping significantly with the Academy's actors branch, which is the Oscars' largest voting bloc. This overlap often serves as an indicator for Oscar nominations, as seen with Ana de Armas's nomination last year for 'Blonde' and surprise nominations like Willem Dafoe for 'Poor Things'.

Potential Indicators for the Oscars

Analysing this year's SAG nominations against previous years aids in predicting potential Oscar nominations. 'American Fiction's' nod for Best Ensemble and acting nominations for its stars Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown suggest a robust Oscar Best Picture contention. On the other hand, 'The Color Purple' received a Best Ensemble nomination but has seen less support from critics, raising questions about its awards season trajectory. Films like 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Maestro,' and 'Poor Things' received mixed recognition from the SAGs, leaving their Oscar Best Picture chances uncertain, despite the critical acclaim they have garnered.