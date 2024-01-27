2024 Railroad Hobby Show: More Than Just A Trade Show

On the last weekend of January 2024, the Eastern States Exposition transformed into a vibrant hub of railroad enthusiasts, exhibiting miniature cities and rail transportation displays. The annual Railroad Hobby Show, organized by the Amherst Railway Society, brought together more than 350 exhibitors and over 50 operating railroads. These extensive scale model layouts, coupled with the show's historic significance, magnetized thousands of visitors.

Immersive Railroad Experience

The show offered a comprehensive look at the world of railroad hobbies. From intricate model layouts to evocative railroad art and photography, the exhibits reflected the rich tapestry of railway history and preservation efforts. As part of the experience, attendees had the opportunity to purchase a variety of model railroad equipment, memorabilia, and literature, further enriching their understanding and connection with the railroad universe.

An Event for All Ages

Adding a touch of whimsy to the event, Maggie the Railroad Clown entertained visitors of all ages with her stage shows. Children were not only spectators but also participants, as the show was free for children aged 15 and under, when accompanied by an adult. Beyond the charm of the miniature cities and railroads, the show was a testament to the enduring appeal of rail transport across generations.

Philanthropy on Track

More than just a trade show, the Railroad Hobby Show has a strong philanthropic character. Since 1991, the show has donated nearly $1 million to various causes, including railroad restoration projects, local charities, Baystate Children's Hospital, and a Connecticut autism group. Event director, John Sacerdote, highlighted the show's commitment to community service, underlining the parallel tracks of passion and philanthropy that have defined the event over the years.