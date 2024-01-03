2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show: A Celebration of Agriculture and Community

On January 6, the nation’s largest indoor agricultural expo, the Pennsylvania Farm Show, will commence in Harrisburg, continuing until January 13. This show is a vibrant celebration of Pennsylvania’s agriculture, a crucial contributor to the state’s economy. Supporting over half a million jobs and generating $132.5 billion annually, the industry’s vitality will be spotlighted through a multitude of activities.

Agricultural Extravaganza

The show will feature nearly 6,000 animals, over 12,000 competitive events, and approximately 250 commercial exhibits. Among the traditional highlights, attendees can anticipate the butter sculpture, animal competitions, and the food court. Novel attractions this year include the Pennsylvania’s Preferred Mullet Contest, a veggie decorating contest, and a limited edition salted caramel milkshake. The show will also feature cooking demos with renowned chef Chris Scott, a Chester County native and former contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef.

Youth Participation & Representation

Youth livestock exhibitors will play a significant role, with brothers Russell and Elliott Bard excited to exhibit their lambs and goats. The hard work and dedication they have invested in caring for their animals reflect the event’s spirit. Huntingdon County will have robust representation at the show, with the most substantial number of youth livestock exhibitors and various other participants from the region. The Mowrer family’s dairy cows will be spotlighted in the Calving Corner, and there will be representatives from Huntingdon County in the PA Preferred Baking Contests and the FFA midwinter conference.

Connecting Communities

Going beyond a showcase of the quality and breadth of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry, the Farm Show aims to connect communities. The 2024 Farm Show’s theme, ‘Connecting Our Communities’, encapsulates this intention. It will highlight the pride and hard work of farmers from across the state, connecting people from all walks of life to a celebration of agriculture’s importance in our communities. The GIANT Expo Hall’s Conservation Exhibit will underline how farmers are working for cleaner air and water in the county.

