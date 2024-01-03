en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show: A Celebration of Agriculture and Community

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show: A Celebration of Agriculture and Community

On January 6, the nation’s largest indoor agricultural expo, the Pennsylvania Farm Show, will commence in Harrisburg, continuing until January 13. This show is a vibrant celebration of Pennsylvania’s agriculture, a crucial contributor to the state’s economy. Supporting over half a million jobs and generating $132.5 billion annually, the industry’s vitality will be spotlighted through a multitude of activities.

Agricultural Extravaganza

The show will feature nearly 6,000 animals, over 12,000 competitive events, and approximately 250 commercial exhibits. Among the traditional highlights, attendees can anticipate the butter sculpture, animal competitions, and the food court. Novel attractions this year include the Pennsylvania’s Preferred Mullet Contest, a veggie decorating contest, and a limited edition salted caramel milkshake. The show will also feature cooking demos with renowned chef Chris Scott, a Chester County native and former contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef.

Youth Participation & Representation

Youth livestock exhibitors will play a significant role, with brothers Russell and Elliott Bard excited to exhibit their lambs and goats. The hard work and dedication they have invested in caring for their animals reflect the event’s spirit. Huntingdon County will have robust representation at the show, with the most substantial number of youth livestock exhibitors and various other participants from the region. The Mowrer family’s dairy cows will be spotlighted in the Calving Corner, and there will be representatives from Huntingdon County in the PA Preferred Baking Contests and the FFA midwinter conference.

Connecting Communities

Going beyond a showcase of the quality and breadth of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry, the Farm Show aims to connect communities. The 2024 Farm Show’s theme, ‘Connecting Our Communities’, encapsulates this intention. It will highlight the pride and hard work of farmers from across the state, connecting people from all walks of life to a celebration of agriculture’s importance in our communities. The GIANT Expo Hall’s Conservation Exhibit will underline how farmers are working for cleaner air and water in the county.

Meanwhile, the Greater Philadelphia Spring Home Show, the Pottstown Area Artist Guild’s annual Members Winter Show, the 19th annual Studio Artists Exhibition, the Philadelphia Area Gaming Expo, World Championship Ice Racing Series, Bubba Bash 2024, Ardmore Music Hall events, SoulJoel’s Comedy Club performances, and a 12th Night Boar’s Head Party are all scheduled to add more vibrancy to Pennsylvania’s cultural scene.

0
Agriculture Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ICAR RCNEH Meghalaya Invites Applications for Young Professional - I (Finance & Account)

By Rafia Tasleem

Philippines' Department of Agriculture Allocates P11.18M to Aid Aklanon Pig Farmers Amid ASF Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines’ National Rice Program Receives Increased Budget amid Dry Season

By BNN Correspondents

Madurai Ramps up Jaggery Production in Anticipation of Pongal Festival

By Rafia Tasleem

Fr. Zachariah Fufeyin: A Priest, A Farmer, A Community Leader in Niger ...
@Agriculture · 57 mins
Fr. Zachariah Fufeyin: A Priest, A Farmer, A Community Leader in Niger ...
heart comment 0
2024: The UN Declares International Year of Camelids

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024: The UN Declares International Year of Camelids
Manitoba Government Announces New Regulations for Agricultural Crown Lands

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba Government Announces New Regulations for Agricultural Crown Lands
Applying for a Woodland Tree Health Grant: A Comprehensive Guide

By Israel Ojoko

Applying for a Woodland Tree Health Grant: A Comprehensive Guide
Jersey’s Environment Minister Proposes Redevelopment of Disused Glasshouses

By BNN Correspondents

Jersey's Environment Minister Proposes Redevelopment of Disused Glasshouses
Latest Headlines
World News
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
20 seconds
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
21 seconds
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
58 seconds
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
1 min
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
1 min
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
2 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
2 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
2 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
3 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app