en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

2024: Music to the Ears – A Year Packed with Concerts and Album Releases

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
2024: Music to the Ears – A Year Packed with Concerts and Album Releases

As we bid adieu to 2023, the music scene of 2024 is all set to enthrall audiences with a diverse array of concerts and album releases. Globally-acclaimed artists and emerging talents are gearing up to present their sonic masterpieces, promising music lovers an aural fiesta.

Concerts Painting a Melodious Canvas

Headlining the concert scene is Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, which has etched its name in history as the highest-grossing tour ever. Swift’s melodious voyage will dock at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, opening a gateway for Irish fans to witness her live performances. Bruce Springsteen, the epitome of heartland rock, is also slated to return with a performance at Croke Park. Adding to the thrill are whispers of AC/DC’s potential gig at the same venue.

A novel folk music festival, The Meadows, is stirring the waters in Kilmainham, generating a buzz among folk enthusiasts. Other artists such as Rhiannon Giddens, The Smile, Depeche Mode, NewDad, and Jesus and Mary Chain, along with solo acts like Rick Astley, Olivia Rodrigo, Dionne Warwick, and more, are also lining up to enthrall audiences with their live gigs.

Album Releases: A Symphony of Genres

Green Day, the punk rock stalwarts, is sparking conversations with their upcoming 14th studio album ‘Saviors.’ The album has already gained attention for its controversial cover art, an altered image from the Troubles in Belfast. Other eagerly anticipated albums include works from Future Islands, The Smile, NewDad, Grandaddy, MGMT, Real Estate, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and The High Llamas. These albums span a variety of musical styles, promising a sonic treat for every music aficionado.

A Global Musical Extravaganza

From Nashville’s most anticipated concert tours, featuring Drake and J Cole, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bad Bunny, to the 1878 upcoming music events in and around the San Francisco Bay Area, the music calendar for 2024 is brimming with sonic delights. Southern California is all set to host a number of music festivals, including Stagecoach Country Music Festival, Cruel World, Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival, and more, each boasting a unique lineup catering to diverse musical tastes.

The three-day destination music festival, Long Play, is set to take place in Brooklyn, featuring 50+ concerts at various inventive music venues and outdoor events, further cementing 2024 as a year of musical grandeur.

0
Arts & Entertainment Ireland Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From War to Art: Syrian Refugee's Journey of Resilience and Healing

By BNN Correspondents

'Suits' Resurgence Spurs New Project: Where are the Stars Now?

By BNN Correspondents

Games Workshop Unveils 'Warhammer: The Old World' for 2024 Launch

By Salman Khan

Vijayakanth: A Tribute to Tamil Cinema's Celebrated Action Hero

By BNN Correspondents

Mbongeni Ngema, Creator of 'Sarafina', Dies in Tragic Road Accident ...
@Accidents · 9 mins
Mbongeni Ngema, Creator of 'Sarafina', Dies in Tragic Road Accident ...
heart comment 0
Emma Heming-Willis Shares Emotional Journey Amidst Bruce Willis’s Health Battle

By BNN Correspondents

Emma Heming-Willis Shares Emotional Journey Amidst Bruce Willis's Health Battle
Vijayakanth: The ‘Captain’ Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics

By BNN Correspondents

Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer on ‘Koffee With Karan’

By BNN Correspondents

Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer on 'Koffee With Karan'
Depeche Mode Returns, Beatles at Brit Awards and BMTH’s Innovative Style: Music Scene 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Depeche Mode Returns, Beatles at Brit Awards and BMTH's Innovative Style: Music Scene 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
42 seconds
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
3 mins
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
3 mins
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
3 mins
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
5 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
6 mins
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
7 mins
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
8 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
10 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
42 seconds
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
10 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
13 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
43 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
51 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app