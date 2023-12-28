2024: Music to the Ears – A Year Packed with Concerts and Album Releases

As we bid adieu to 2023, the music scene of 2024 is all set to enthrall audiences with a diverse array of concerts and album releases. Globally-acclaimed artists and emerging talents are gearing up to present their sonic masterpieces, promising music lovers an aural fiesta.

Concerts Painting a Melodious Canvas

Headlining the concert scene is Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, which has etched its name in history as the highest-grossing tour ever. Swift’s melodious voyage will dock at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, opening a gateway for Irish fans to witness her live performances. Bruce Springsteen, the epitome of heartland rock, is also slated to return with a performance at Croke Park. Adding to the thrill are whispers of AC/DC’s potential gig at the same venue.

A novel folk music festival, The Meadows, is stirring the waters in Kilmainham, generating a buzz among folk enthusiasts. Other artists such as Rhiannon Giddens, The Smile, Depeche Mode, NewDad, and Jesus and Mary Chain, along with solo acts like Rick Astley, Olivia Rodrigo, Dionne Warwick, and more, are also lining up to enthrall audiences with their live gigs.

Album Releases: A Symphony of Genres

Green Day, the punk rock stalwarts, is sparking conversations with their upcoming 14th studio album ‘Saviors.’ The album has already gained attention for its controversial cover art, an altered image from the Troubles in Belfast. Other eagerly anticipated albums include works from Future Islands, The Smile, NewDad, Grandaddy, MGMT, Real Estate, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and The High Llamas. These albums span a variety of musical styles, promising a sonic treat for every music aficionado.

A Global Musical Extravaganza

From Nashville’s most anticipated concert tours, featuring Drake and J Cole, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bad Bunny, to the 1878 upcoming music events in and around the San Francisco Bay Area, the music calendar for 2024 is brimming with sonic delights. Southern California is all set to host a number of music festivals, including Stagecoach Country Music Festival, Cruel World, Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival, and more, each boasting a unique lineup catering to diverse musical tastes.

The three-day destination music festival, Long Play, is set to take place in Brooklyn, featuring 50+ concerts at various inventive music venues and outdoor events, further cementing 2024 as a year of musical grandeur.